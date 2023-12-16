Timothy Vander Ark Obituary And Age: Gruesome Shanda Son Pictures And Reddit Leaked Photos!

Learn more about Timothy Vander Ark Obituary and Age and why Shanda Pictures and her son photos are trending on the Reddit platform.

Do you grow up listening to the statements that mothers would starve themselves to feed their children? Even in our houses, everyone might have witnessed these scenes in their homes, right?

But the subject of the article, Shanda Vander, is the complete opposite, and she has starved his son to death. And due to that, his little son died last year, and the news of Timothy Vander Ark Obituary And Age is going viral in the United States region. So here in this article, we will discuss the background story in detail.

Timothy Vander Ark Obituary and Age

Timothy Vander was a 15-year-old boy who died on June 6, 2022, due to starvation. During his death, Timothy was left alone in the basement by his mother, Shanda Vander. Timothy had autism, so his mother used to abuse him for making any ruckus. Shanda once pushed him into the basement floor, giving him very little food. Hence, Timothy died.

Shanda Vander Ark Son Pictures are unavailable because Timothy was in his malnourished state. Upon the death of Timothy, his mother, Shanda, and his brother, Paul, were arrested, and on December 14, 2023, the verdict was announced. Timothy’s obituary and funeral services were not held as his family members were arrested.

Timothy Vander Ark Photos

The photos of the dead Timothy are trending all over the internet because the story of Shanda became viral, and she is popularly called the killer mom. Timothy’s photos are unavailable on the internet, but we could only see some of his baby photos.

At the time of his death, Timothy was only 69 pounds. He was in a bizarre state; hence, the news media did not release Timothy Vander Ark Photos, citing the need to protect his privacy.

Even though he died last year, Timothy and Shanda’s news is popping up because the final verdict of the case was announced, and Timothy’s mother got a first-degree murder charge for starving and abusing his son.

Shanda Vander Ark Son Pictures

Shanda Vander has three sons: the first, Paul Ferguson, aged 19; the second, Timothy, aged 15; and a 9-year-old son. Among them, we could only see pictures of Paul on the internet because Paul tied up his hands to abuse his brother, Timothy, so he was even arrested and facing jail sentences for abusing an autism-diagnosed boy.

People are looking for Shanda Vander Ark Son Pictures, but unfortunately, we can only see Paul and Shanda’s images now. During the trial, the pictures of Paul went viral. Shanda used Paul as a weapon to abuse Timothy. Hence, both of them were counting their jail sentences now.

Shanda Vander Ark Reddit

The Reddit platform is currently filled with the verdict of Shanda Vander because the way she killed her son invited lots of hateful comments for her. Thus, many Reddit threads related to the Shanda and Timothy Ark cases can be seen. Many people slammed Shanda Vander Ark Reddit for her heartless behavior.

Conclusion

Thus, we have discussed the information about the story of the killer’s mom, Shanda, and her son. During the verdict, Shanda shared that she now feels like a complete failure for killing her son. But everything happened, and an innocent boy lost his life, and now Timothy Vander Ark Obituary And Age details can only be seen in his graveyard.

Disclaimer: The article talks about the killing of a son and talks about abuses as well.

