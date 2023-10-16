Top Reasons To Choose A Home Gym For Workouts

The nights are drawing in, the mornings are colder, and the leaves are falling. Staying active and avoiding excess weight over the colder months becomes increasingly essential. It is easy to succumb to the thick winter stews and nights on the sofa, but it will be more difficult to shed the pounds when the weather improves again.

Stay Motivated

It would help if you stay active and motivated. Doing so will help you keep momentum and keep your fitness levels up and your weight healthy. Keeping yourself motivated can be challenging when you naturally want to shut down and hibernate.

In this article, we unpick some of the reasons you might like to consider a home Gym. We will start with the drawbacks to provide a balanced perspective and some things to remember when considering a home fitness space. We have carefully chosen the most important points to highlight as a top-level mini-guide.

Drawbacks

Upfront costs – Yes, indeed, an average Gym membership is typically around £40.00 per month in the UK, so you need to assess the small monthly fees vs the higher financial outlay of a Home Gym.

No company – Unless you train with a mate, a partner or your cat, it could be lonely as it will be just you. So if you are social, this could be a drawback. If you prefer to train alone, then it most certainly is not.

No commercial machines – Home machines get less use, but they are also lower budget, so it is unlikely that you will have access to impressive high-tech commercial machines. No running machines with 3D visualiser and auto-adjusting gradient track.

Preparation of your space – Often, people need to pay more attention to the amount of preparation it takes to prepare a space for your Gym. However, this is also a benefit, as a home Gym can add around 18-20% to your home value.

Benefits

Train more – Yes, with a home Gym, it is easier to train more often. This means you could see a better return on your investment over time. It is also true that it is less effort to walk outside to go and train. This will likely result in a more obvious physical change and more quickly.

No wait time – There is no wait time in the Gym for important equipment. You can leave yourself set up for the next session and move between exercises much more efficiently. No need to cool down while you wait. This may also help you avoid injury.

Open 24-hours – Your Gym is open 24-hours a day (Or whenever you are). This means sessions are easy to attend and less effort in the colder months. In fact, if your Gym is in the Garage, you will train harder to stay warm, too.

No commute – The commute is negligible, so if you allow yourself a block of time for the Gym, you can train the commute time too, which means extended training and better gains! You will also be away from the house for less time, which might help convince your partner to agree to spend the money.

No judgement – The only person that can judge you is you. No need to feel anxious about your performance, form or strength. It is you and the Gym. So it is a no-judgment space, a fitness sanctuary.

Make your Gym a project – Design it your way, create a Gym to be proud of, make it your hobby and build it up over time. It can develop with you.

A family affair – Why not include your children or partner? Doing so will ensure they are as invested in the idea as you. If the children work out with you, it ensures that they gain life skills and a better understanding of the effort required.

Potential Risk

There are potential risks with using a commercial Gym. This includes the trip to and from the Gym, but also equipment failure or not correctly checking equipment someone else has used. Of course, it can be risky to use a home Gym solo, too, so it is best to make sure that you check your equipment and maintain it yourself. With a home Gym, there is often much less to maintain, as most of the apparatus is bolts and metal pins. The other risk with a commercial Gym also comes from other people, dropping, falling or leaving things around – Stay aware and alert.

Here are some examples you must avoid in the Gym or at home.

Minimise Risk

If you choose to go down the home Gym route, then consider all of the benefits noted above and also remember that there are fitness companies that can help you. Mirafit.co.uk is a good example with offers, advice and Gym packages. Whatever you decide, the decision to take up fitness and exercise is a good one. In fact,, according to Harvard experts, their studies show choosing fitness can add four years to your life expectancy and reduce cardiovascular events for the study group. This means that working out could provide less chance of death by heart-related conditions and consequently helps to reduce stroke risk and general deterioration in functional health.

Use the video above as an example of what not to do. The takeaway here is to lift within your limits and ensure that if you are in any Gym where you might push yourself beyond a safe lift, you have someone nearby or checking on you. Above all, enjoy your fitness. It is great for your mind and body.