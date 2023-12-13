{Watch Video} Trahedya Sa Antique Real Video: Is It Viral On Telegram, Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram

What is Trahedya SA Antique Real Video? Is it trending on Telegram, Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube?

Why is Trahedya SA Antique Real Video trending? What is an Antique bus crash? Where did this accident take place? How many people died in the accident? People from the Philippines are trying to get information about the bus crash accident in their country.

Trahedya SA Antique Real Video

On 5th December 2023, a deadly accident took place in Hamtic (formerly known as Antique). The death toll from the crash has been rising. The bus fell off a cliff from the mountainous terrain. More than 20 people on the bus have died in the accident till now. The video of when the bus fell off the cliff is trending on Reddit.

People want to watch the video of the accident. However, the entire video of the accident is unavailable on the internet.

Details on Trahedya SA Antique

In the crash, the bus conductor, the driver, and the line operator of the bus died. The news has been confirmed officially. When the news got out, people in the country were in disbelief. The bus was en route to Hamtic City from Iloilo City. The patients were taken to the hospitals in both cities.

There was a total of 53 passengers on the bus, and more than 25 passengers have died in this accident. The accident happened on 5th December around 4:00 pm. The bus fell from the cliff in Barangay Igbucagay location. The roads are high, and in a zig-zag way, the bus lost control & fell.

Is the Video Available on YouTube?

The video of the exact moment when a bus fell is said to be present on the internet. But we have searched for the video a lot and could not find anything. As per the reports, concrete barriers were on the side of the roads, but the bus crossed the barriers and ultimately fell into the ravine.

The death from the accident was rising constantly after a week of the accident. The accident was serious, and most of the passengers sustained severe injuries. Many of the passengers died of the head injuries. This accident has raised issues about the other roadway buses and their maintenance. If the buses are not working properly, they risk the passengers' and employees' lives.

Details About Bus Crash

As per the reports on the internet, the bus had some technical issues, which is why the accident happened. The authorities have confirmed the technical issues, and the government has initiated a proper investigation of this case. Authorities have also ordered the proper check of every roadway bus after the accident.

The bus somehow overshot the concrete barrier on the sides. The accident was fatal and took a lot of lives. The has alerted the management of the roadway authorities. The government has also intervened in the incident and took matters into its own hands. An additional report said the bus had a break failure when it crossed the speed limit of 60 to 70 km per hour.

Conclusion

In today’s article, we have provided details about the accident in Hamtic City. A bus fell into the ravine on Barangay Igbucagay road. More than 25 people lost their lives in this accident. The driver, line operator, and conductor of the bus also died. The accident happened on 5th December 2023, Tuesday. When the accident happened, the bus was coming from Iloilo City and going towards Hamtic City. For more details on the case, click here.

