How to Gather Evidence in a Truck Accident Case

Did you know that there were 523,796 large truck accidents across the US in the year 2021?

With such frightening numbers, it is high time that the average citizen learns about safety measures and do’s and don’ts related to truck accidents. One more aspect that’s related to truck accident awareness is the role lawyers play.

A typical truck crash lawyer performs a range of duties, right from determining liability to negotiating with the at-fault party’s insurance company.

However, there’s one part where you can make a contribution as well: gathering evidence.

What is Evidence?

In legal aspect, evidence is an item or a piece of information that is used to prove the truthfulness of a claim or fact. When it comes to a truck accident case, the presence of reliable evidence makes the difference between success and failure.

But there’s a concern that most truck accident victims have: how do I collect evidence?

How to Gather Evidence

There are multiple methods of collecting evidence. The method will depend on the type of evidence and source from which it is collected.

Given below are some ways you can collect evidence. The sections below also discuss how the evidence contributes to your truck accident case.

Capture Photographs

This is something that all citizens ought to know.

The immediate moments after an accident can be hectic. You might have injuries that need to be tended to, you may have to move to a safer part of the road, and so on. Unfortunately, in instances like this, truck accident victims lose out on precious information.

After an accident, it is recommended to snap photographs of the following things:

Your injuries

The damage to your vehicle

The damage to the truck

Environmental conditions

Signs at the accident site, like broken/runover street signs and tire marks

The truck’s license plate

Each one of the above-mentioned elements contributes to your truck accident case. Some prove that you suffered actual injuries in the accident, while others confirm that your vehicle sustained damage.

The picture of the license plate is useful to identify the driver or operator of the truck.

Preserve Medical Records

Medical records are the most important pieces of evidence in a truck accident claim. Different medical records serve different purposes.

For example, an X-ray proves that you fractured your arm. Prescriptions for medication and bills for hospital stays and treatment received justify the fact that you broke your arm and had to be hospitalized. The prescriptions prove that you had to take medication to get back to your normal life.

The bills for prescriptions and hospital stays prove that you had to spend money to get your fractured arm treated.

This is the reason why you must always organize all medical records and bills for the treatment you have undergone after a truck accident.

Record Witness Statements

Witnesses are a crucial part of any accident case, not just truck accidents. A witness can provide an unbiased, third-party version of the events that unfolded. Witness statements carry special weight, be it in the courtroom or a settlement negotiation.

It’d be wise to record witness statements immediately after a truck accident. If possible, also ask for their contact information and their willingness to testify for you.

Collecting information aside, it helps to record their statement, as it can be used even if the witness changes their mind later or if you or your lawyer cannot find them during hearings.

Conclusion

A truck accident can have disastrous consequences. Victims have an increased chance of suffering catastrophic injuries. Some may even lose their lives.

Gathering evidence plays a crucial role in a successful truck accident claim. The right kind of evidence will help prove the role of the truck driver and the losses you’ve suffered. Contact an experienced truck accident lawyer today to find out how you can seek compensation for your injuries and damages.