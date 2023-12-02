U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023: Check Out Details Of Popular In 2023!

The article talks about U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023 initiative and reveals the grand prize winner along with top 10 popular words of this year.

Do you want to know about the most trending buzzword of this year as we have reached the end of 2023? Every year in Japan, they will conduct buzzword awards in order to promote linguistic unity and recognize the interests of its people.

This year, the U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023 prize winner was announced. If you want to know about the real winner, then read this complete article.

About the U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023

The U-CAN-education Group of providers resolved to organize an initiative to promote linguistic diversity in Japan by honoring the trending buzzwords in the country that the people widely use within a year. This is like a search for the trending buzzword of the year.

The winner will be announced on December 1st of every year. This 2023 year’s buzzword winner is announced, and the word is “A.RE,” the trending slogan of the Hanshin Tigers baseball team.

Popular Words Award 2023 U-Can

In this awards show, one grand winner and another top 10 words will be selected each year. And the words will be selected from the team: “Basic modern terms used in the year.”

For the years 2022–2023, all the buzzing words will be included on this list, and the top 10 will be selected each year. This year’s top 10 words are,

OSO18, the viral brown bear that damaged the crops

I am wearing pants. This slogan belongs to the famous comedian Yasumura.

Generative AI

For the first time in four years

The U-Can-Can Word Buzzword Award 2023 also included words like Peppermill Performance and Frog Phenomenon for the list.

Technological words like Spectator Sho and Dark Bytes

Swing Dance

New school leaders

All these phrases have been chosen as the trending buzzwords of 2023.

The phrases mentioned above won the U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023, as they are just for a social cause, no monetary benefits have been announced for this word. By winning first place, the owners of the respective phrases felt happy and nothing more than that.

The term ARE won the grand prize because, after 35 years, the Hanshin Tigers team won the baseball championship; hence, their slogan became viral.

In addition to that, last year, the brown bear from the Hokkaido region went viral because of its nasty behavior and ability to destroy attle. So, the forest rangers killed the brown bear even though the news became trending, and at that time, the OSO18 code word was created, which is associated with the brown bear, and now it won the U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023.

What are the criteria for becoming a nominee?

There are no specific conditions to enter the nominee list; it can be anything like manga, songs, dance crews, memes, internet culture, political news, cultures, values, etc.

For example, words like ChatGPT, global warming, electric kickboard, and X (Twitter) are also present on the nominee list.

If we look into these criteria, everything belongs to a different niche, and there is no connection between these words. At this moment, there are no particular rules to be part of this buzzword award.

Reasons for the award

Popular Words Award 2023 U-Can majorly promotes linguistic diversity in the minds of Japanese people.

Japan is highly known for its rich culture and heritage and its adaptive mindset to incorporate all the trending technology into its country.

In this way, they can need to be more inclusive about the advent of foreign languages in their country. It doesn’t mean that the Japanese don’t respect their mother tongue, but they want their citizens to know about foreign languages as well so that anyone can shine on a global level.

Conclusion

The U-Can New Word Buzzword Award 2023 initiative is truly impressive because it encourages people to get involved in recent trends and also helps them become aware of recent developments in other languages.

So, we hope by this time, everyone knows about the most buzzword word of the year 2023!

Can you suggest some buzzwords for the year 2023? Comment on it.

Disclaimer: The winner list data is taken from authentic sources only, so the information shared here is true and real.

