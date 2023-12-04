Underworld Realm Roblox Codes: Is There Any Trello, And Wiki Page For This Game

What are the Underworld Realm Roblox Codes? Is there any Trello or Wiki page about this game?

Underworld Realm Roblox Codes

Underworld Realm is a Roblox game that has several parts. The game was shut down for update temporarily, and now the game has been updated as of 4 December 2023. The codes for this game have been the most searched thing. Let us know about it here.

Update1Snowdin – Use this code to boost the EXP, get five candy coins and improve your chances of dropping.

Chicken – Get a double boost in EXPs; soul robs 5 and 55 gold.

Christmas – Use this code to get 15 keys and 15 candy coins.

15KLikes – Use this code to get five soul orbs and five box keys.

What are the details About Underworld Realm Trello?

A Trello board was there under the name of this game. But the board was inaccessible, and a message of sorry was appearing on the page. It was probably from the admin of the Trello board. If one opened the sorry message box, there were some clarifications provided regarding making the board inaccessible.

Also, one can ask for permission to access the board, and no request will be accepted because the administration wants the board to be private. For how long the board will be private is not known. The page has not been deleted. However, it is saved somewhere else.

What is Underworld Realm Wiki?

A page on Wiki fandom is present about Underworld Realm. The page has details about the Roblox game and more. But there are not many details about the Underworld realm. The page has not been constructed properly. The page is under development.

Here is the link to the Wiki Fandom page for Underworld Realm

Discord Link–

This link is also inaccessible, just like the Trello page.

One can visit the page and take a look. The game has been updated recently, which is why people are trying to search more and more about the game.

Underworld Realm Wiki & More Details

The game came into existence on 17th January 2023 and updates on 4th December 2023. The game was shut down for some time due to an update. The description says it is an Undertale by Toby. They have also provided information about the existing bugs in the game. There are 484 active players in the game.

The server size of the game is 20, and the genre of the game is vast. Communication is possible through the mic, and the game has been visited 1.93 million times. More than forty-two thousand people have added it to their favourite list.

Conclusion

