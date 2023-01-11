{Unedited} Apat Na Babae Part 2: Check If Trending 2023 Video Link Still Available On Twitter, Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, And Telegram

An inappropriate video featuring four girls that became viral is described in the article ‘Apat Na Babae Part 2.’

Have you watched the viral video of four Filipino girls? Are there any new updates on the topic? For the past few days, a video of Gap girl has been going viral. People, all Worldwide are searching and talking about the Apat Na Babae Part 2.

Are you interested to know about the Gap girl video? So, let’s learn more about viral content and why it is in trend again and again.

Details On The Trending Topic!

Four girls from the Philippines got viral in the first week of this new year because of a very sensitive video. The video was shared on social media like a fire. Some people share links to the 2nd part of the video on various platforms, for example, Telegram, Facebook, etc.

The first part of the video was 10 to 11 seconds long and is present on every social media. Now, people are searching for the remaining 2nd part of the video.

DISCLAIMER: Our website will not provide any link to any video clip related to four Pinay girls. As we do not support such explicit content.

Video’s Content Details

The first part of the video has four girls standing next to each other, addressing themselves as JabolTv Girls and trying to expose the upper part of their bodies. The video was originally posted on Tiktok. But later, they deleted it as it contained sensitive and grown-up content.

Now, people are searching for the second part, and some have watched the full video.

Many sites have provided links to the video, but we will not provide any links as it contains immoral acts. Also, the trending phrase “Apat na babae” translate to “four women” in English.

Is there any Trending 2023 Link On Twitter for the video?

As we explained earlier, many people are sharing the links to the full video and 2nd part of the video, but we will not. The original video was deleted from, that was uploaded from an authentic source.

The girls present in the video were looking under the age of 18. The video clip was taken down from many social media platforms ever since it got viral. According to some research, the full video is off the internet. Some links are being shared on Reddit, claiming to provide full video but not providing it.

Conclusion

The trending topic about a video of four girls contains sensitive footage, and it has been removed from every site, but people are still searching for its 2nd part. Read more details about the video here.

What are your thoughts on the viral video? Comment below and tell us more.

Updates On Viral Instagram Gap Girl Video: FAQs

Q1. What Does ‘Apat na Babae’ means?

This phrase is in the Philippines language, and it simply means ‘Four women.’

Q2. Who are these four girls in the video?

Girls’ names were not revealed, but they called themselves ‘JabolTv Girls.’

Q3. Is a link to the video available in the article?

A link to the video has yet to provide. Because we do not (in any way) encourage or promote such immoral and sensitive content.

Q4. When and where was the original video posted?

The original video was posted just after the new year and was posted on TikTok.

Q5. Is the video available on Youtube?

No, the full video is not present anywhere, including on YouTube. Only 10 -11 seconds long footage is available. But some sites are illegally sharing video clips.

