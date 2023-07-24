University Cask Scam: Can you Get Books on Universitycask.com Shop? Is this A Legit Site? Know Now!

The below article exposes the facts about the dubious University Cask Scam website and illuminates the warning signs it raises that will assist you in knowing its legitimacy.

Do you want to purchase home décor and garden lighting from an online portal? Then, it would be best if you visited University cask.com. This portal has been registered in the United States.

However, its authenticity has been questioned after it was discovered that University Cask. com’s design, mission statement, content, and product pages were copied from another website. Let’s check the facts of the University Cask Scam.

A quick summary on University Cask.com-

Despite University Cask. Com claims to the contrary. The website only sells garden lighting and accessories. The portal accepts orders for $999,999,999 regardless of stock and offers a substantial discount of 45%.

The website’s unreliable user interface inflated discounts, and limitless ordering options contribute to its dubious reputation. The parent company, Nova Limited, is a Chinese shell company that finances numerous fraudulent websites.

University Cask Scam Reviews-

The developer does not advertise the portal on social media, so we cannot find any client feedback from here. Another e-commerce portal cannot identify it, so there are also no comments about the portal. The absence of valid feedback created trust issues among the mind of shoppers, so to get strong validation as an online portal, it needs to add authentic reviews.

Specification to know- Is University Cask Scam or legit-

Domain age- It has been launched on 28th June 2023 and is only 25 days old.

Last updated on -29th June 2023

Expire on- 28th June 2024.

Trust score- The portal has a terrible trust score of 1%.

Social media presence- We did not find its promotional page on social sites.

Contact detail- Not mentioned.

The threat, phishing, and malware scores collectively are- 186%

Privacy security- Valid HTTPS found.

Shipping detail- Standard and expedited shipping are available, and charges are $6.99 and $12.99, respectively.

Alexa ranking- The portal is not creating enough traffic, so there is a lack of rank on Alexa.

Read paybacks to get -Is University Cask Scam or legit?

Valid HTTPS found.

The portal mentioned shipping costs to aware clients.

Disadvantages-

The huge discount offered by it seems suspicious.

Social media networking links are missing.

We find no contact detail.

Summing-Up-

The site’s low visitor count and lack of appealing features also add to the distrust surrounding its veracity. When interacting with such websites, exercise caution and confirm their legitimacy before ensuring any investment.

University Cask Scam-FAQs-

Q.1 When it has been created?

Ans- Only 25 days ago.

Q.2 Who is the parent company of University Cask.com?

Ans- Nova Limited.

Q.3 Who is the registrar company of University Cask.com?

Ans- NameSilo, LLC.

Q.4 How many visitors have visited University Cask.com till now?

Ans- The counts of visitors are zero, and there is no value of traffic.

Q.5 Who is University Cask. Com’s ISP?

Ans- Shenzhen Dianjiang Technology Co, Ltd China.

