Should You Pick Up Calls From Unknown Callers?

Most people have encountered unknown callers at some point in their lives. They can be telemarketers, scam artists, or even pranksters. Unfortunately, knowing how to handle them can be difficult, and whether or not to pick up becomes tricky.

Eight-in-ten USA citizens say that they usually don’t answer their phone when an unknown number calls. If you’re one of these people, then there’s practically nothing to worry about (except for the fact that you might miss some important calls). If you’re the one who always answers, then this blog post is for you.

We’ll look at all you need to know about picking up calls from unknown numbers and explore the best ways to handle them. We’ll also discuss the risks associated with answering and the potential consequences of not answering.

Read on to find out more!

The dangers of answering unknown calls

In this digital age, unknown phoners are becoming increasingly common. You may be tempted to pick up calls from unknown numbers out of curiosity, but doing so could lead to several dangers that could harm you in the long run.

Here are some reasons why answering buzzes from unknown numbers can be risky.

1. Phone scams:

Scammers are constantly looking for ways to con people out of their money. They use fake IDs and sound too convincing, which makes people who fall for these tricks vulnerable.

2. Identity theft:

A simple buzz can lead to identity theft. Scammers may ask you to reveal your sensitive information like bank account details, social security numbers, or credit card numbers.

3. Phone hacking:

If you answer an unknown call, never provide any personal details. By giving out your important details (which is primarily common for seniors), you may give the hacker access to your device, allowing them to install spyware or malware that could steal your sensitive information.

4. Cyberstalking:

By answering a buzz from an unknown person, you may be providing your personal details to someone who can use them to stalk or harass you.

5. Phishing attacks:

Cybercriminals may lure you into revealing personal details by sending emails and pretending to be from a reputable company.

6. Time-wasting:

Answering spam and telemarketers can be time-consuming and annoying.

7. Pranks:

Prankers may buzz you for fun, but some of them might not have good intentions.

How to screen unknown callers

Unknown numbers can be a source of anxiety and stress. While some buzzes may be legitimate, others may be scammers or telemarketers looking to take advantage of you. It’s important to be able to screen them before answering.

Here are some ways to screen unknown numbers:

1. Check the area code:

If the area code is not familiar to you, it’s best to be cautious and not answer. Scammers often use unfamiliar area codes to disguise their location.

2. Look up the number online:

You can use search engines or reverse phone lookup websites to see if the number has been reported as spam or fraudulent.

3. Use a call screening app:

Many apps are available to help you identify calls from unknown numbers.

4. Wait for them to identify themselves:

Don’t be afraid to ask the phoner who they are and what they want before answering their questions.

The best times to answer buzzes from unknown numbers

When it comes to unknown telephoners, it’s always best to exercise caution. However, there are some rare occasions when answering rings from unknown numbers may be appropriate.

One such time is when you are expecting a call from a service provider or delivery person. In these instances, it’s important to keep your phone nearby and be prepared to answer.

Another time when it may be reasonable to answer is when you are job searching. Employers may often call from an unknown number to schedule interviews or follow up on job applications. In these cases, it’s essential to answer promptly.

Ultimately, the decision to pick unknown numbers is up to you and your personal level of comfort. However, you can avoid missing out on important opportunities by being mindful of when it may be appropriate to answer the calls.

How to avoid being scammed by unknown phoners

We all regularly receive buzzes from unknown numbers. Although some of them may come from people we know, many of them could be scammers hunting for our sensitive information or money.

Here are seven ways to avoid being scammed:

1. Don’t share your personal information:

If an unknown number rings you, be cautious about giving away any personal information. Fraudsters usually use this information to steal your identity or commit fraud.

2. Hang up:

Don’t hesitate to hang up if it seems suspicious or uncomfortable. You are not obligated to continue talking or answering unwanted questions.

3. Be skeptical of urgent requests:

Scammers often use scare tactics, such as saying that your account has been hacked or threatening legal action. Always take a step back and don’t provide any personal details until you’re sure you’re talking to a banker, for instance.

4. Verify the person’s identity:

Ask the person to introduce themselves and provide more information to verify their identity. Get their phone number and run a phone search on Nuwber to know who the number belongs to.

5. Install a call-blocking app:

Consider installing a call-blocking app to filter out spam or unwanted numbers.

6. Don’t follow links or ring back:

Scammers may send phishing messages that include links to fake websites or leave a number for you to ring back. Don’t click on any links or ring back unless you are 100% sure the number is safe.

7. Report them:

If you get a suspicious call, be sure to report it to your phone provider, local police department, or the FTC (Federal Trade Commission). Doing so may help prevent others from being scammed.

Final thoughts

Unknown calls can be dangerous, so it’s important to approach them cautiously. While it’s true that many of them could be spam or scams, some of them could be legitimate calls from unknown contacts who may need to reach you.

To avoid any risks, always screen the number first and let the callers leave a voicemail. Additionally, it’s best to only answer your phone when you’re not in a hurry and be wary of any phoner who asks for personal information or payment.

Overall, picking up buzzes from unknown numbers is ultimately up to your discretion, so always prioritize your safety and protect your personal information.