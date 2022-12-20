What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “crossword puzzle”? Do you think of a Sunday morning spent cracking codes and deciphering clues with your favorite cup of coffee in hand? Or do you remember afternoons as a student, puzzling over words and phrases while studying for an exam? The crossword puzzle is one of the most popular pastimes around the globe, and its history is just as fascinating as its enduring popularity.

The Origin Of The Crossword Puzzle

The crossword puzzle began in 1913 with a man from Manchester, England named Arthur Wynne who was working as a journalist for an American newspaper called the New York World. Wynne created what he called a “Word-Cross” – a diamond-shaped grid filled with words that intersected each other horizontally and vertically. He also provided clues for each word that were printed alongside it. This format remains unchanged to this day.

Wynne’s Word-Cross was an immediate success—within weeks, it had become hugely popular among readers all over America. Soon, other newspapers began creating their own versions of the crossword. In 1924, Simon & Schuster released the first book of puzzles that featured Wynne’s original design. This collection quickly became one of their most popular titles, selling millions of copies and inspiring countless people to start solving crosswords on their own time.

By 1929, there were over 100 books published that featured crosswords—and by 1942, the craze had spread to Britain where it remains popular to this day! Though many variations on Wynne’s original design have been created since then—such as cryptograms and scrambled word puzzles—the basic principle remains unchanged: A diamond-shaped grid filled with words and clues printed alongside them.

Conclusion:

The history of the crossword puzzle is fascinating – from Arthur Wynne’s original Word-Cross in 1913 to its widespread international popularity today. It’s amazing how something so simple can have such staying power throughout all these years! Whether you’re completing them for fun or tackling them for exam prep, it’s hard to deny the appeal of this classic game. So why not take some time out tonight – put your feet up, grab a cup of tea (or coffee!), and try solving one yourself! You never know – you might just find yourself hooked on this timeless pastime!