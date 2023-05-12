[Full Watch Video Link] Anc Councillor Video Leaked: Who Is Anc Councillor? Check Full Details On Trending Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, And Telegram

This post on Anc Councillor Video Leaked will explain all the important details related to the leaked video of the ANC councillor.

Do you know about Anc councillor? Have you heard about the leaked video of Anc councillor? The internet is shook after watching the leaked video of Anc councillor. Netizens from the South Africa are curious about the leaked video and are searching for further details.

source: dodbuzz.com

Why is Anc councillor video trending?

Anc councillor is trending on all the social media platforms. Many people on the internet are searching for the details related to the viral video. But why is the video so popular? Well, the sole reason why the video is so popular is because it contains explicit content. AS per sources, the video shows an ANC councillor being involved in some intimate activities with an unknown man. The video was Viral On Reddit. The video was recorded by the councillor but was later leaked by someone on all the social media platforms. Since the leak of the video, the councillor is searched by several people on the internet and people are curious to learn further details about the leaked video.

Disclaimer – We do not aim to promote any kind of intimate or explicit content through our post. We also do not blame or target anyone through our post. The sole purpose of this article is to deliver information to readers.

What happened in the leaked video?

The leaked Tiktok video showed a man wearing the leather jacket of the ANC being involved in some explicit activities. The video started as the man started being intimate with an unidentified man. He was also seen adjusting his phone which meant that he was recording the video on purpose. Some people on the internet have said that the man was recording himself like he was in a mature film. Reports have revealed that ANC councillor in the video is Tebogo Sapale. Tebogo has been accused for the leak of several mature videos where he was involved in intimate activities with men as well as women. This news has spiked on the Telegram and has led to a rage outbreak.

What happened to Tebogo Sapale?

Tebogo Sapale was a councillor in ANC. However, after the release of his intimate videos, he has been suspended from the ANC. The responsible authorities have declared to the general public that he has been suspended in the terms of Rule 25.17.4 of the constitution of the ANC. When people on the internet heard about Tebogo they were filed with rage and people started criticizing Tebogo Sapale. Some people also registered similar complaints about Tebogo Sapale. Many people have discussed about this on YouTube. As per sources, some women and underage boys have claimed that Tebogo forced them to perform intimate activities with him. One minor boy has also said that Tebogo used to send intimate pictures of himself to the boy.

Where can we find the viral video?

The video of Tebogo Sapale was leaked on the internet by some unknown person. The video went viral quickly after someone released that the man in the video was an ANC councillor. However, the video was later deleted from the internet because of its explicit and disturbing content. Many people said that the Trending Video was offensive and hence it should be completely deleted from the internet. As per sources, besides this, many women on the internet have came forward and have said that Tebogo used to ask them to make physical relations in exchange of a job. However, none of the women received any jobs and Tebogo even made videos to blackmail the women.

Social media links

Many people on the internet are discussing about leaked Video on Twitter.

Twitter

A suspended ANC councillor, at Matlosane Local municipality, Tebogo Sepale, who appears in six leaked sex videos has been has been detained for the statutory rape of two young boys in Kanana. He was also charged with crimen injuria for sending his genitalia to one of the boys. pic.twitter.com/YewP1AoOxV — THE TRUTH PANTHER (@TheTruthPanther) May 7, 2023

Final verdict

To conclude this post, Tebogo Sapale is now suspended from the ANC and the leaked video is now deleted because it contained explicit content.

Anc Councillor Video Leaked – FAQs

Q1. What was in the leaked Anc councillor video?

Answer: In the leaked video, an ANC councillor was being involved in some intimate activities with a man.

Q2. Who was the ANC councillor in the video?

Answer: The ANC councillor in the video was Tebogo Sapale.

Q3. What are the other charges on Tebogo Sapale?

Answer: As per sources, Tebogo Sapale is charged with assaulting and exploiting two minor boys and many women as he forced them to make physical relations with him. This was trending on Instagram.

