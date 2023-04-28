[Unedited] Rock Throwing Arrested: How Did The Rock Throwing Murder Incident Took Place? Who Are The Suspects? Explore Full Incident Details

Rock Throwing Arrested will discuss one of the incidents that took the life of one lady and related details.

Are you aware of the rock-throwing incident that took a teen’s life? Is there any action taken in this case? Who are the suspects in this case? Are there more injuries? People of the United States are shocked after knowing about this incident and want to know more about it.

Our post on Rock Throwing Arrested will give you complete information on what happened.

Source: dodbuzz.com

What is the recent news?

The affidavits for the three 18-year-olds arrested for involvement in numerous rock-throwing events were made public on Thursday morning. The incident took the life of one 20 years old, Alexa Bartell.

The 18-year-old suspects Zachary Kwak, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Joseph Koenig were all detained overnight at their homes in Arvada, Colorado, and are now all accused of first-degree murder. In a statement posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests and stated that further charges are expected.

How the Rock Throwing Murder incident took place?

According to the affidavit released, teens used to throw stones at cars since February on separate occasions. On April 19, teens loaded stones and started throwing at vehicles as they passed by. One of the vehicles was stuck by a rock while driving. It went through the car’s windshield, made a loud noise, and hit 20 years old Alexa. When the suspect looked, the car had gone off-road. According to the affidavit, one of the suspects, Kwak, used his phone to take the picture as a keepsake.

What else do we know about Rock Throwing Arrested suspects and victims?

After the incident, all three returned home, and they promised each other that they would never talk about this incident. One of them denied any involvement in this case. However, the other agreed to talk. All will appear in court on May 3.

Further investigation shows that Alexa Bartell was on the phone around 10:45 p.m. on April 19 and suddenly stopped talking. The person on the other side had doubts and tracked the phone to Bartell. Her friend found the location of a field on the east of Indiana Street when she reached there. After found Bartell got head injuries and was unconscious, her friend called her mother and 911.

What other victims said about Rock Throwing Suspects?

Another driver also reported the incident of that day. One said he noticed a large rock thrown from a pickup van or sunroof that day. According to one unharmed victim, the death news of a young lady in the incident is shocking for him.

Moreover, according to the report, on that day, seven Jeffco Rock Throwing incidents took place in which the other two drivers also suffered minor injuries.

Disclaimer: The information is taken from the internet news source and presented here based on the latest updates.

Alexa Memorial Fund:

The family requests contributions to a memorial/justice fund instead of flowers. It is stated in the statement that they will use the fund to permanently build a memorial and establish an endowment fund for student-athlete opportunities.

Anyone can make contributions to the FirstBank Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund. You can also make donations via Zelle @Alexa-Bartell-4 and Venmo at alexabartellmemorial@gmail.com.

Bartell’s family described her as an intelligent girl with a bright future. According to her family, her death cause was not an accident but an intentional act of violence (Rock Throwing Murder) which took her life and forever changed their life after April 19 night.

Conclusion:

The shocking news of the rock-throwing incident took the life of a 20 years old Alexa Bartell on April 19. Three suspects were arrested, and an affidavit was released in this case. They should all be present in front of the court on May 3. You can read the history and laws related to Rock throwing here.

Have you ever witnessed a stone pelting incident? Do comment.

Rock Throwing Arrested- FAQs

Q1. What is the Rock Throwing incident?

Rock throwing is the most ancient form of ranged weapon used in combat, but these days numerous incidents have been reported from it.

Q2. What happened in the recent stone-throwing incident?

A 20-year-old Alexa Bartell lost her life due to a stone-throwing incident.

Q3. Who are the suspects in this case?

Three suspects in deadly rock-throwing are Zachary Kwak, Joseph Koenig and Nicholas Karol Chik.

Q4. What is the other victim reported?

Another victim of that day also reported the incident where two suffered minor injuries.

Q5. What does the victim’s family have to say about it?

Bartell’s family said Rock Throwing Murder was not an accident but was intentional violence.

Q6. How can you offer contributions to the Alexa Memorial?

Anyone can make contributions to the FirstBank Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund. You can also make donations via Zelle @Alexa-Bartell-4 and Venmo at alexabartellmemorial@gmail.com.

Also Read :- {Update} Violetbaby669 Tiktok: Is Twitter Link Available? Check Details Here!