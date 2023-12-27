{Watch Video} Vicky Ankita Viral Video And Mms: Know His Wikipedia, Age, First Wife, Net Worth 2023 Value Details Here!

Do you know about the big boss contestant Vicky’s Wikipedia , age, first wife and net worth value of 2023 and Vicky Ankita Viral Video And Mms links.

Are you someone who watches the Big Boss reality shows? There are many seasons of the Big Boss show being released Worldwide.

Currently, Bigg Boss season 17 from India is trending, and in that reality show, an intimate Vicky Ankita viral video was captured; the Vicky Ankita Viral Video And Mms link is circulating everywhere on the internet, so here in his article, we are going to explain the video and about the personality who is present in the video.

Vicky Ankita Viral Video And Mms

In India, a popular reality show called Big Boss is currently airing. It is a very successful show, and it used to be released in different regional languages throughout the country. Recently, the Big Boss season 17 Hindi show has been streaming, and this time, the participants entered Big Boss in couples.

Vicky Jain and Ankita are among the participants. Ever since their entry, Vicky Jain Wikipedia details have been trending because he married a very famous serial artist, Ankita. Well, in the Big Boss show, Ankita and Vicky are the most controversial couple due to their fights and unwanted dramas. However, on December 26, 2023 streaming of the episode.

The couple did one thing that was not appropriate behaviour for someone of Vicky Jain Age, and that is when the couple started to have intimate moments under the blanket when they were fully aware that all those scenes would be televised in the national media. Their intimate scene spread across the internet, and it is even available on Twitter.

Vicky Jain First Wife

After the virality of the video, many people wanted to know about his relationship with Ankita. Vicky and Ankita got married on December 14, 2021. Before that, Vicky is rumoured to be dating actress Tia Bajpai. But he didn’t marry her, so in this keyword, Vicky’s first wife refers to Ankita alone.

The Vicky Jain First Wife intimate video went viral now; we couldn’t see the explicit scenes, but in those 18-second videos, the pair seemed to get inside their blankets and start having their romantic moments.

Vicky Jain Wikipedia Details

Vicky Jain, who was born on August 1, 1986, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India, is a very great businessman who rose to fame as the husband of the famous actress Ankita. His parent’s names are Vinod Kumar and Ranjana.

Vicky has one brother named Vishal and a sister named Varsha. He belongs to a business family. In 2021, he got married to his love of life, Pavithra Rishta, famed actress Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain Age

The age of Vicky Jain is 37 as of 2023 because he was born on August 1, 1986. Even though he is only 37, he has achieved higher heights in his career. However, his recent video made everyone redefine his maturity level. How can a 37-year-old man be more intimate when he is totally aware that all his actions will be televised?

Vicky Jain Net Worth 2023

Vicky Jain’s net worth is estimated to be around 100 crore, or 12 million, as of 2023. As we have already stated, the Vicky family is one of the most outstanding businesspeople in the whole Raipur region. So, he was able to secure 12 million dollars at a very young age. Many people are surprised by Vicky Jain Net Worth 2023 value.

Social media links

Twitter: Not suitable to be viewed by everyone.

Conclusion

Thereby, we have discussed all the details about the most famous and controversial pair, Vicky and Ankita, and their recent Vicky Ankita Viral Video And Mms news. Readers can watch their intimate videos on many social media platforms and websites as well.

Also watch,

Who is your favourite contestant of this big boss 17 season? Comment on it.

Disclaimer: this article shares about explicit content of a famous pair.

