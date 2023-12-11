What is Videforex Account Types and Trading Conditions?

Videforex, as a brokerage platform, caters to both novice and seasoned traders with its variety of account options, each designed to provide optimal trading conditions. In this article, we delve into the key aspects of these accounts and explain how trading functions on the Videforex platform, offering insights into its features and operational mechanisms.

Videforex Account Types

Videforex offers a range of four account tiers, each designed to meet the unique demands and objectives of individual traders. As you move up through the different account levels, you gain access to an increasing array of services and benefits. The characteristics of these accounts are as follows:

Bronze Account

People new to trading and want to improve their skills should get the Bronze account. Videforex has a powerful trading tool and demo account that you can use with just a $20 deposit. Receive a 20% bonus when you make your first deposit of up to $250.

Silver Account Overview

With its higher buying power, the Silver plan is designed for dealers with more expertise. You can operate with quantities of no more than $1,000 and take advantage of a deposit incentive of up to 50% if you’re prepared to commit a minimum of $1,000. In addition, this account offers quicker payment processing—within four hours—and expedited phone and chat service.

Gold Account Details

Designed for the seasoned trader, the Gold account requires a minimum deposit of $5,000. This account opens the door to more significant benefits, including a generous 100% deposit bonus. It also offers swift one-hour withdrawal processing, a dedicated personal account manager, and exclusive invitations to specialized webinars, all aimed at enhancing your trading experience.

VIP Account

Videforex has an exclusive VIP program for its most active traders. You can get a 200% welcome bonus on a minimum deposit of $50,000, which is the most in the business. Benefit from prompt payouts, increased payouts of up to 3%, and a dedicated success manager.

Comparison of Account Features at Videforex

Overview Bronze Silver Gold VIP Initial Deposit Requirements $50 $1,000 $5,000 $50,000 Limits on Trade Amounts $250 $1,000 $5,000 $50,000 Enhanced Payout Rates +0% Extra +1% Additional +2% Increased +3% Higher Bonus on Deposits 20% 50% 100% 200% Number of Complimentary Rollovers 20 50 300 500 TradeBack Rewards 0.1% Return 0.5% Return 1% Return 2% Return Speed of Withdrawal Processing 8 hours 4 hours 1 hour Instant Tiered Customer Support Access Standard Priority Priority Priority

Every account type at Videforex comes with its own set of benefits, including complimentary gifts, access to technical research tools, and demo accounts for practice. As you move to superior assets, you unlock even more perks. These include the services of a individual supervisor, enhanced leverage options, narrower spreads for trading, and tailored support to meet your individual trading needs.

Videforexs Trading Conditions

Videforex provides an optimal trading environment, crafted to maximize traders’ potential profits in the financial markets. The trading terms for all types of accounts on the platform include:

Videtrade offers a high-value trading experience with Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on a variety of assets including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, all with ultra-competitive spreads starting from 0 pips. To further enhance trading, leverage of up to 1:500 is available, amplifying both potential profits and market exposure.

Traders have the opportunity to achieve up to a 95% return on their investments by accurately forecasting market movements. For added convenience, the platform facilitates rapid cash withdrawals, which can be processed in as little as fifteen minutes.

To accommodate traders holding CFD positions after market hours, Videforex charges a modest overnight swap fee of 0.07%. This fee structure is designed to minimize the long-term costs of maintaining positions.

A minimum equity requirement is in place to maintain a CFD position, more than 5% of the first expenditure was allocated. Should this threshold be reached, positions are automatically closed, thereby preventing substantial losses.

For cryptocurrency CFDs, commission rates vary depending on leverage. For non-leveraged positions, rates range from 1.2% to 2.5%, while leveraged positions incur a rate of 5%. These commissions are intended to offset the upfront costs associated with blockchain transactions.

Conclusion

Videforex presents a variety of account options to traders, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, as well as VIP tiers, catering to different trading goals and experience levels. Each successive account level unlocks enhanced features, increased leverage, more favorable spreads, and additional rewards. The platform is made to give traders the resources they need to take advantage of market possibilities when trading situations are ideal.

FAQs

What is the highest level of leverage available at Videforex?

At Videforex, the Bronze account offers leverage up to 1:500. Higher levels of leverage are accessible for Silver, Gold, and VIP accounts.

What types of assets can I trade on Videforex?

Videforex provides a diverse trading portfolio, allowing you to trade in over 100 different assets. This includes a wide range of cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, commodities, and forex options.

How reliable is Videforex as a trading platform?

Videforex is a certified broker, operating under the regulatory framework of the Marshall Islands esteemed organization with registration MH96960. It adheres to the standards set by the IFMRRC and holds a valid license, number 104693 (TSRF RU 0395 AA V0216).