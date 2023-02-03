Aside from being a huge hassle, video game glitches can lead to some truly comic situations. They are a source of fun on their own because of their unique appeal. According to CyberGhost’s blog piece on iconic video game glitches, some of them are already became a part of meme culture, making them an indispensable part of pop culture in general.

If you want to go down memory lane, here are some of the funniest video game glitches of all time.

Assassin’s Creed Unity– Disappearing Face Glitch

Assassin’s release back in 2014 was anything but smooth. Although the game received widespread praise and recognition for several of its elements, its technical performance affected the user experience and brought the satisfaction level down. The most prominent issue out of all was the disappearing face glitch.

In the game, people’s faces would randomly disappear in between conversations. What was left was less amusing– eyeballs floating mid-air and teeth talking. Plus, every now and then the characters would fall through the ground; it was quite painful to watch.

The issue was so problematic that Ubisoft had to stop the sale of the season pass. Eventually, they had to start giving a free game to people who had already purchased it. The glitch also impacted the series’ development. However, all of it is now fixed and you can only re-experience these glitches in videos.

The Witcher 3– Roach’s Bug

The Witcher 3 is not famous for its engrossing storyline and bewitching visuals alone. This video game has several glitches that went on to become some of the most hilarious and widely shared memes on the internet. Because of the glitch, we get to see Roach, a mare, and Geralt’s loyal partner overthrowing the laws of physics. Roach can be seen walking right through walls, standing upside down, or walking on rooftops out of the blue.

However, the most popular Witcher 3 meme out of all is “Roach on the roof”. You’ll be amazed to know that fans have even turned it into paintings! CD Project Red explained why the Roach glitch is present in Witcher 3 in a video they released on April Fool’s day.

According to them, the famous mare’s original version was so good that it had started to induce motion sickness in the developers. That’s why they had to recruit people to intentionally design the bug and give a few imperfections to the Roach. Hilarious!

Super Marios Bros. – Minus World

We all grew up helping Mario get to his destination, right? Super Marios Bros. is perhaps the most played video game of all time. Reaching The Minus World, a glitched level of Super Marios Bros. may look like a big deal but is truly isn’t if you’re well-versed with the game and play all the right moves. However, once you’ve finally reached The Minus World, there’s no going forward from there.

Why? Well, you see, to get to Minus World, you need to perform particular series of tasks. Performing those well gets you into a world called World -1. This is why it is called Minus World. This one is similar to the original World 7-2. However, you can’t proceed to the next level from here. Once you reach the pipe at the end of the level, it takes you right back to the beginning of the level.

It’s noteworthy that this world is actually called World 36-1 in the game’s code. But because there’s a blank character in place of 36, you get to see -1.

Grand Theft Auto IV– Swingest Glitch

Another popular video game of all time is probably Grand Theft Auto IV. After all, who doesn’t love car races, cop chases, and gangs fighting? But, games like GTA have to face more glitches than others, all thanks to their sandbox nature. One of the most famous glitches in GTA IV gives players the ability to shoot cars with a simple swing set! Yes, this sounds crazy, but it’s a sight to witness.

To have the glitch activated, you need to park your car next to some specific swing sets, like the ones located in the Firefly Projects Park. Wait for a while, and the swing will push your car away with absurd amount of force. And the distance you get to travel solely depends on the vehicle you’re in. With the right one, you can travel quite far.

Hitman 2– Homing Briefcase Bug

Sure, plenty of video game glitches become famous, but not all glitches get made into in-game gadgets. But, the homing briefcase in Hitman 2 did. Right after Hitman 2 was released, social media platforms were flooded with memes and videos of Agent 47 using his briefcase to take down his targets. And damn, the man looked hilarious.

The IO interactive worked tirelessly to have the glitch eliminated from Hitman 3. But then, owing to the popularity of Hitman 2 memes, they decided to let the glitch stay as the fans were clearly enjoying it. And that’s how the legendary homing briefcase became an official feature of the game.

GoldenEye 007– Get Down

The glitch seen in GoldenEye 007 is proof that not all bugs and glitches are a result of programming errors. Because in GoldenEye 007, if you even softly pull on the game cartridge, the characters present in the game start to swirl frantically.

The sight in itself is pretty amusing. But, people weren’t done there. They went ahead to create memes and hilarious videos of GoldenEye 007 players. For example, in some videos, you can see the players twirling to the J-pop song Promise, which users added as background music while editing. In fact, this is how the popular Get Down meme originated.

Yes, you can say that this is not really a glitch because the spinning occurs because of players tilting the cartridge— something that players often do intentionally just for extra fun.

Final Words

Okay, gamers! These were some of the most iconic video game glitches of all time! I hope you enjoyed reading about these technical mishaps just as much as users did while experiencing them. However, if you want first-hand experience of them, then you can watch videos that have their recording or play the games that the glitches have been left in intentionally!