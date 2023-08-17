[Watch] Video Jovenes Lagos De Moreno Link: Find Details On Blog Del Narco Moreno Video

This article provides entire information about Video Jovenes Lagos de Moreno Link and further details about the video. Follow our article to know further.

Did you know about the viral video of the Jovenes Lagos de Moreno? The five people have been missing in Jalisco. This news has become viral Worldwide. Today’s article will detail on Video Jovenes Lagos de Moreno Link. Read the article below.

The viral video of missing people in Jalisco:

On 14th August, Monday night, it was known that some young people have been found missing in Jalisco. However, later a video relating to this incident has began trending on online platforms. Once the video became viral, it did generate a lot of attention. People were stunned to find out what happened in the video. It was reported that the five young people age was between 19-22. The video of the five young people missing in Jalisco has been the most discussed topic on online platforms.

On Monday night, the video relating to the Blog Del Narco Lagos de Moreno Video has been the talk of the town. The video did become viral on social platforms. The video reveals the five young people who were missing in Jalisco. In the video, one of the five young people was forced to hit one of his friend. At the same time, the image relating to this incident also became viral, the five young people were found in the image handcuffed and kneeling with tapes on their mouth. Such images relating to the viral video has been surfacing on online platforms. The Mexico authorities are in search of the five young people who were reported to be Matan a 5 Jovenes en Lagos de Moreno after they visited the Lagos 2023 fair. The victims were reported to disappear on 11th August, Friday after their return from the Lagos 2023 fair as per the statements given by the witness and the relatives.

The news about the five young people missing in Jalisco has been widely discussed on social platforms. The age of the missing people were supposed to be between 19-22 years. The tragic video of the five missing people did receive wide spread attention on online platforms. At the same time, the image that went viral reveals the five people who were wearing the similar dress as worn by the five missing people who went missing since 11th August. The news about the Video Jovenes Lagos de Moreno Link has been widely getting viral on online platforms.

All about the five young people missing in Jalisco:

On 14th August 2023, Monday, it was reported that five young people have been missing from Jalisco. Report reveals that the five people have been missing on their return from the Lagos 2023 fair. The identities of the five young people are Roberto Olmeda Cuellar, Jaime Adolfo Martinez Miranda, Uriel Galvan, Dante Hernandez and Diego Lara Santoyo. They have been missing since 11th August 2023 in Lagos de Moreno municipality, east of Guadalajara, Ricardo Sanchez, Jalisco. While the Mexican authorities were on their way of searching the Video Jovenes Lagos de Moreno Link. Recently, a video relating this incident went viral which reveals the five young people whereas the viral image reveals them in Handcuffs and tape on their mouth. The news about the five young people missing on their way of returning from Lagos fair 2023 trends on social platforms.

Summing Up:

To get more details about the five missing people in Jalisco, click on this link.

Uno de los 5 jóvenes de Lagos de Moreno habría sido obligado a golpear, apuñalar y degollar a otro de sus amigos, de acuerdo con un video y una foto que circulan en redes sociales. Según las autoridades, hay elementos de que el crimen organizado participó en estos hechos. pic.twitter.com/GVCMkYDzIz — Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) August 16, 2023

Video Jovenes Lagos de Moreno Link: FAQ-

Q1. How many people went missing in Jalisco?

Answer: 5

Q2. Where from were the people returning?

Answer: Lagos 2023 fair

Q3. When did this incident take place?

Answer: 11th August 2023

Q4. Did this news went trending on online platforms?

Answer: Not Known

