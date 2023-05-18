[Full Watch Video Link] Video Rezky Aditya Twitter: Check What Is In The Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, And Telegram

The article on Video Rezky Aditya Twitter has been spreading rapidly. Thus, we have provided some details about it.

Do you know who Rezky Aditya is? Is Rezky Aditya a famous personality? What kind of recent controversy is Aditya surrounded with? Who is Rezky Aditya’s wife? If you want to know details about the controversy about Video Rezky Aditya Twitter. His fans from Indonesia and Malaysia are worried about the latest scandal video spreading online. Everyone wants to know if it is Rezky in the video or not.

Aditya’s Twitter Video Scandal

Rezky Aditya is a famous Indonesian Actor and Model currently making headlines for his inappropriate video circulating on the internet. Their attorney of Aditya has explained the whole scenario and more details about the video spreading online. As per Irwan Irawan (the attorney), ‘the actor Aditya is in the viral video, and the incident happened in 2017 when Rezky Aditya went to Malaysia.’

Although the actor himself did not record the video Viral On Reddit, the video was recorded while he was on a video call with a Russian woman he doesn’t know in the outside world. Aditya does not have any relation with the woman. And Rezky was recorded without his permission.

Details About Viral Rezky Aditya Video

In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He is lying in bed, then he connects the call to a Russian woman he does not know. In the video, his body are also exposed, and then he shows his smiling face.

He just contacted her through social media, as per Youtube video sources, and he had no idea who she was. His lawyer explained all the details about this video in chronological order. The video was circulated once last year in December as well.

Details About Rezky Aditya

Rezky Aditya is a well-known figure in the Indonesian entertainment industry. He has captured the hearts of many with his charming personality and impressive acting skills. However, what many people may not know about Rezky is that he is happily married to Citra Kirana Siregar, and they have a beautiful family together. As per Telegram, he has a son named Keene Atharrazaka Aditya.

Rezky is also a successful model, having worked with numerous high-profile brands. He had been nominated several times and won an award for his outstanding performances in numerous TV series and films.

Rezky Aditya Social Media Details

Twitter Account Link: He doesn’t have an official Twitter account.

Aditya’s Instagram-Account

Aditya has 3.8 million followers, and he follows 716 people. He has posted 476 times on the platform. He has provided his contact details in the Bio and his son’s account.

Aditya’s Wife’s Instagram Account

Citra has 17.5 million followers and posted 2911 times on Instagram. She is a very famous personality in Indonesia.

Conclusion

Have you watched any TV drama or film about Aditya? Let us know about Aditya’s acting skills in the comments.

Updates On Video Rezky Aditya Twitter: FAQs

Q1. Who is Rezky Aditya?

A1. He is a famous actor and model from Indonesia.

Q2. When and where was Aditya born?

A2. He was born in West Java on 26th February 1958. Thus, he is 38 years old now.

Q3. What happened with Rezky Aditya recently?

A3. Rezky is involved in a leaked video scandal. The video has some inappropriate content as well.

Q4. Who recorded the video viral on Tiktok, and who was in the video?

A4. Aditya was in the video, and it was a video call. The other person on the line recorded the video call.

Q5. Is Aditya married?

A5. Yes, Aditya married a famous Indonesian model named Citra Kirana in 2019. They have a three-year-old son, Keene. The couple had their wedding ceremony on 1st December 2019.

