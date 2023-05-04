[Full Watch Video Link] Video Viral Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar: Check Full Details On Wanita Bercadar Di Ciwidey Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, And Twitter

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Video Viral Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar to know the content of the video and its presence on the internet.

Social media was initially used to make friends, find old friends and family members. Social media platforms made world look small as it was supersizing that person you searched for was already a friend of your contacts and network.

But, this time, this concept worked negatively for Indonesia. Did you know that video of a tea gardener spread on social media? Let’s check all about Video Viral Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar.

About Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar viral video:

The term’ Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar’ means’ Ciwidey Veiled Woman’. The term was tossed in a video of a woman from Ciwidey, Jawa Barat, Indonesia performing private acts openly in a tea garden. The video went viral a few days ago when uploaded on Facebook and Twitter.

There were no posts related to Ciwidey Veiled Woman that was Viral On Reddit. As of writing, more than 19 images and 25+ clips circulated multiple times on the internet, which were a part of the original video.

Content of the video:

The video showed a woman covered in a veil and surrounded by tea plants. Jawa Barat has access to land for tea farming in hilly areas. Surprisingly, women started uncovering her body. Inside the veil, the woman wore a dark grey-coloured full-sleeve dress.

Telegram is a private messaging group that can only be joined with a private invite link. Hence, the presence of Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar’s video was undetermined.

The woman lifted her dress, which showed the woman did not wear pants. The woman sits down on a small rock and grooms her body parts. The video was approximately 16-minutes long. However, there were several clips extracted from the video. Such mini-clips were approximately 39-seconds long.

On Youtube, there were 55 videos related to Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar. All the videos were reviews of the incident, and several were part of the Indonesian news network. The YouTube videos only showed blurred images. The extracted images and videos are now in circulation.

Threat to the women:

As the video went viral with this tagline, it gained huge criticism regarding the woman wearing a veil while shooting a private video. On Twitter, there were six posts related to Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar. All six posts redirected the users to different news websites. Videos related to Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar were not present on the platform.

People were outraged over how women could uncover herself in the open areas of the tea garden and about how she could perform physical actions in the open. ‘Wanita Bercadar Di Ciwidey‘ means ‘Veiled Women in Ciwidey.’ The video was reported to Indonesian police, who raised an alert for the unidentified women to be in safe locations to avoid any threats.

Statement by authorities:

The video raises concern about whether female tea gardeners are safe working in widespread tea gardens. Kombes Kusworo Wibowo, the Chief of the City Resort Police ( Kapolresta) Bandung, had to issue a statement informing that the case is under investigation.

Police investigation:

On Tiktok, no viral video of Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar was present. The video was taken with the help of a mobile camera. Hence, another person was involved in shooting the video. As the woman was covered in a veil, her identity is undetermined. Police are on the lookout for both – the actor and the videographer.

Social media links:

Conclusion:

Social media content creators are making grownup videos to earn money. However, that does not mean that such videos may be created in open and public areas to make it viral for getting more views and income. The woman did not wear pants and had another person shoot the video. It suggests her readiness and pre-plan for shooting the video.

Was Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar’s video reviews informative? Please comment on this article about Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar.

Video Viral Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar – FAQ

1Q. Is the identity of the women revealed?

No, the woman was wearing a veil. However, several sources on the internet speculated that the woman might be Sakirah.

2Q. Who is the person shooting the video?

It is still undetermined if the videographer was a male or a female and how the videographer was related to the women.

3Q. Is the video still available on Facebook?

No, the Video Viral Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar was removed from the public album.

4Q. Is the Ciwidey Wanita Bercadar available for public access?

The video is not available on the internet but on private messaging groups.

