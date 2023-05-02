[Unedited] Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews: Check Complete Information On Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Photos

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews were mentioned in the article, and we have also presented some essential facts.

Do you have a pet or a Dog? Would you like to adopt a dog? Are there any stray dogs in your area for rescue? If yes, read the Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews in this article. Also, do not forget to check out the article’s legitimacy section to determine this place’s authenticity because people from the United States have some doubts.

Reviews on Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue

Wagmor Pets Rescue is an average-rated organization with a 2.3 Star rating on Google and a 4.5-star rating on Facebook. However, there are many negative reviews about the organization. Some people have said that the organization is not transparent about their puppies and where they come from. Some people have said that the organization is not legible and its services are not worth the money.

Overall, the Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews from different sites are also not good; people complain about providing poor services and keeping the rescued injured puppies in bad conditions. There are 2 lawsuits against them, and their clients often complain about poor communication after adoption. Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue has received mixed reviews. Some reviewers have praised the organization for its work in rescuing dogs, while others have criticized it for its high adoption fees.

Details & Legitimacy of Wagmor Pets

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue is a pet rescue organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2016 by Melissa Bacelar. Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. We have provided Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews in the above section.

The mission of Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue is to rescue dogs that have been abandoned, or neglected. They have a network of foster homes where the dogs are cared for until they are adopted. Wagmor Pets Rescue also provides other services such as dog behaviour training, helps with low-cost spaying/neutering, and provides resources for pet owners.

URL: https://www.wagmorpets.org/ Trust Score: The website has got a 100% score.

Date of Registration: 7th May 2020

Expiration Date: 7th May 2023

Reviews: Mixed feedbacks are available

Social Media: Present on social media

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Photos & More

There is a website called ‘The truth about the Wagmor pets’, and they are the ones who filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Wagmor Pets as per sources, Melissa Bacelar. They have majorly accused them of Unethical practices. They have also accused Wagmor Pets of selling puppies bought from Craigslist. They are trying to make aware the potential clients. But the reality of anything is not disclosed yet. People still do not know if the allegations against Wagmor Pets are true.

Their website looks like a legit one, and they have provided all the required options on their website. One can visit the website easy to foster a puppy or a dog, but unfortunately, adoption prices are very high.

Conclusion

The article on Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews has unbiasedly provided all the feedback present on the internet. We recommend it to experienced users and decide anything after deep research. Because the website looks legit, but the feedbacks are mixed. Wagmor Pets is associated with many celebrities as well. For more details, please visit here.

Have you fostered pets from Wagmor Pets? Do write about your experience with Wagmor Pets here in the comment box.

Updates on Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Photos: FAQs

Q1. What is Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue?

A1. It is a non-profit organization, and they are working on rescuing the dogs.

Q2. Where does Wagmor Pets’ office is located?

A2. Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue is a pet rescue organization based in Los Angeles, California.

Q3. Who is the CEO of this organization?

A3. Melissa Bacelar is the owner of Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue.

Q4. Are they available on social media?

A4. Yes, their social media existence is very strong. They are on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Q5. How are the Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue Reviews?

A5. The Wagmor Pets have received negative feedback and positive feedback as well.

Q6. What is the issue with Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue?

A6. As per sources, some people have filed a lawsuit against them for unethical practices. They alleged Wagmor Pets for buying and selling puppies like a trading business.

