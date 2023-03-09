{Update} Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading: Explore Complete Information On APA Itu Robot Trading

This post about Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading will help you know about the fraud and arrest related to the ATG model of Wahyu Kenzo.

Wahyu Kenzo, the crazy rich Surabaya, was arrested for attracting people worldwide in his business trade gold that is fraud.

What is the speciality of ATG? Why are people getting attracted towards the same? Who is Wahyu Kenzo? How much did he collect from all over? Folks of Indonesia look forward to any further steps taken by the police. If you want to know the same, please read this post till the end to know all about Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading.

Source: dodbuzz.com

What is the robot trading news containing?

After the news spread all over Twitter and Instagram, people wonder about the viral post’s content. So Wahyu Kenzo has recruited over 25k people worldwide and involved them in his ATG robot trading with approximately an investment of IDR 9 trillion. The group member of ATG trading is mostly from outside the country; Toni Harmanto, the regional inspector, states this.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is researched from authentic sources on the web. We don’t claim any information in the post, and it is true to our belief.

APA Itu Robot Trading– when did the suspension arouse-

ATG robot has earned a lot through his robot. In 2021 MY became a part of the ATG robot as the company promised that the robot could fetch 1-3 per cent of daily profit and the maximum loss will be no more than 3 per cent. So, MY purchased it for IDR 1 billion, and it worked the same as said by the makers. So, he gave around 4 billion the other year too.

Suspension related to Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading aroused in MY mind when he tried to withdraw his money, but the transaction failed. So, he tried using other ways like withdrawing a small amount as MY thought it might be because the amount, he entered was too high, but each time he tried, the truncation failed, and he reached out to the police in the hustle and bustle. This was the moment when MY got suspicious of the investment. You can check the link in the social connection to fetch more information about Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading.

What is the step taken by the police?

On 4 march 2023, the police got into the case and found it susceptive after investigating further. Later on, 8 march 2023, the rich Surabaya was arrested and put behind bars. However, the investigation of the case is still going on, and it’s been said that police will help those 25 thousand people to get their invested money back.

Social media connection:

Instagram

Conclusion:

To summarise the topic of the ATG model that we have been discussing so far in the post, As per sources, Wahyu Kenzo has been arrested by the police as he has been doing fraud related to that ATG model. To fetch more information about the ATG model, refer to this link.

Wahyu Kenzo Ditangkap Atas Penipuan Robot Trading, Korban Berasal dari Indonesia dan Luar Negeri! https://t.co/sEj9mwG55q — KOMPAS TV (@KompasTV) March 8, 2023

What are your thoughts on the ATG robot case? Comment below.

Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading -FAQs:

Q1. What is the full name of Wahyu Kenzo?

Dinar Wahyu Saptian Dyfrig.

Q2. When did he bear?

He was born on 21 December 1988.

Q3. Who is the founder of ATG model fraud?

Wahyu Kenzo.

Q4. What is his occupation?

According to his Instagram bio, he is a cryptocurrency and foreign exchange specialist.

Q5. Is he active on Instagram?

His last post was on 22 December 2022.

Q6. What is the full form of the Wahyu Kenzo Robot Trading ATG model?

Auto trade gold.

