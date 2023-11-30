Waseem Badami Second Wife: Grab Full Information On Scandal, Instagram, And Twitter Account Details

Looking for who is Waseem Badami Second Wife? Check his Instagram Twitter post details to learn about the current Scandal with him.

Have you heard of Waseem Badami X’s account getting hacked? What happened, and what actions were taken in this regard? People from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom are worried about this news and want to know what is happening. Let us discuss the complete news through Waseem Badami Second Wife post.

Who is Waseem Badami’s Second Wife?

Waseem Badami’s X account is now under the control of hackers. The account randomly posts some text, images, and news associated with Waseem Badami. Knowing the matter’s seriousness, his fellow counterpart Iqrar-ul-Hassan said Badami’s account got hacked. He also urged people not to take the post seriously unless the account is restored from the hacking attack.

Here are some of the Tweets posted from his account:

As per information from the hacked account of Waseem Badami, it shared a picture of Iqra Nasir, who is rumored to be the host’s second wife.

In another Waseem Badami Scandal post, the hacker said he would hand over the account to him after telling the truth.

What all are posted from the hacked account?

Unexpectedly, the post of popular TV host Waseem Badami led to his character’s assassination. In one of the posts, the X account shared a question mark video. Another post posted a picture with a lady and a kid from his X account. Later, the hacker was seen saying he would handle the account for him after telling the truth. Waseem has not said anything about the whole matter. Badami’s posts from his compromised account showed the seriousness of the issue that needs to be addressed as early as possible.

Who is Waseem Badami- Waseem Badami Instagram, Twitter?

Waseem Badami is an anchor, journalist, and television host from Pakistan. He was born on February 7, 1985, in Karachi, Pakistan. To get the start of his career, he used to give traffic updates on the radio along with his study. Later, he joined the Business Plus channel. Badam’s Journalist career began in 2006 when he joined ARY News. Hosting the political talk program “11th Hour” on ARY News helped him gain popularity. He used to cover political social issues, and current events in this program.

Coming to Waseem Badami Instagram account, it has 4 M followers. Known for his well-spoken interviewing style, he won millions of hearts on Instagram. Apart from his profession as a TV host, Waseem Badami has engaged in diverse philanthropic endeavors. He has a sizable fan base and is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most well-known media figures.

Some less-known facts about Waseem Badami:

He briefly worked at BOL Network before joining ARY News again in 2015.

He leads Shan-e-Ramazan on ARY Digital and hosts the well-liked talk show “11th Hour” on ARY News.

Badami is well-known for his original “Masoomana Sawal” segment.

Waseem Badami Twitter account has more than 5 million followers at present.

Hemani Herbals and Waseem collaborated to introduce the skincare line “WB” in 2017.

It was launched in Dubai and then in Karachi.

He was awarded as “Emerging Brand of the Year” for WB by Hemani in 2018.

Before this, “Favorite Current Affairs Anchor – Male” was given to him in 2016.

The 10th Pakistan Achievement Award for “Best Ramadan Transmission Host” was given to him in 2019.

He launched the “Podcast with Waseem Badami” podcast on YouTube in 2022.

Waseem Badami Personal life:

Waseem Badami Scandal news revealed his personal life and other details on Twitter. Hackers showed more interest in Badami’s second wife. However, as suggested by Iqrar-ul-Hassan, it is better to ignore the posts on his X account until it is restored.

Waseem Badami finished his MBA in Marketing from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology. Waseem is married to Mahira Fatima and has a son, Aadil Abbas.

Social media links:

Waseem Badami Twitter

Instagram

Conclusion:

Waseem Badami’s character is questioned after a hacker takes control of his account. To the whole matter, Waseem remained silent, but his counterpart urged people not to take things posted on his account seriously, at least till the time hackers leave. You can check the news of Waseem Badami X’s account getting hacked here.

