The NFL’s popularity extends far beyond the United States, captivating fans around the globe. If you reside in the UK, Canada, or Australia, you might be wondering how to catch every thrilling NFL game. Fortunately, there are several options available to ensure you don’t miss out on the action.

Here we will explore how to watch NFL games in the UK, Canada, and Australia, allowing you to cheer for your favorite teams from the comfort of your home.

NFL Game Pass International

NFL Game Pass International is the official streaming service for NFL fans outside of the United States. It provides access to live and on-demand NFL games, including preseason, regular season, and playoff matchups.

In the UK, Canada, and Australia, NFL Game Pass International offers comprehensive coverage of every game, enabling fans to watch their favorite teams in action.

With additional features such as condensed game replays, game highlights, and NFL Network shows, this service provides a complete NFL viewing experience.

Sky Sports (UK)

In the UK, Sky Sports is a popular sports broadcaster that covers NFL games throughout the season. Sky Sports holds exclusive rights to broadcast select Sunday games, Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and playoff matchups.

To access NFL games, you can subscribe to Sky Sports through their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel or consider their Now TV passes, which offer flexible options for streaming live sports content.

DAZN (Canada)

DAZN is a leading sports streaming service available in Canada. It offers comprehensive coverage of NFL games, including preseason, regular season, and playoff matches. Subscribing to DAZN allows you to stream NFL games on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. With DAZN, Canadian fans can enjoy every touchdown and tackle, as well as access game highlights and NFL Network programming.

Kayo Sports (Australia)

In Australia, Kayo Sports is a popular streaming platform that provides live coverage of NFL games. Kayo Sports offers a dedicated NFL Game Pass subscription, allowing fans to stream every regular-season game, playoffs, and Super Bowl. With its user-friendly interface and additional features like split-view, where you can watch multiple games simultaneously, Kayo Sports offers an immersive NFL viewing experience for Australian fans.

Free-to-Air and Cable Networks

In addition to subscription-based services, certain free-to-air and cable networks in these countries might broadcast select NFL games. For example, in the UK, the BBC occasionally airs live games, including the Super Bowl.

In Canada, TSN and CTV broadcast a selection of NFL games, while in Australia, Channel 7 and Foxtel’s ESPN channel provide coverage. Check local listings and network schedules to find out which games are being televised on these platforms.

Conclusion

NFL fans in the UK, Canada, and Australia have a range of options to watch their favorite teams in action. Subscribing to NFL Game Pass International, utilizing sports streaming services like Sky Sports (UK), DAZN (Canada), and Kayo Sports (Australia), and keeping an eye on free-to-air and cable networks are effective methods to access NFL games in these countries.