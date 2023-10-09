What Goes Into Account Planning?

Account planning is a critical piece of any successful sales strategy. It involves understanding your prospects in-depth and figuring out tailored solutions that meet their unique needs while capitalizing on the opportunities to outpace competitors. The process involves many tasks and strategic thinking, making it challenging for most businesses. To understand the intricacies of this complex plan and execute it proficiently, this article will walk you through the essential components that make up account planning. So, let’s delve in and untangle the knots of this process. Keep reading to learn more.

Understanding Your Client’s Business Landscape

Knowing your client inside out is the first rule of successful account planning. This covers all bases from understanding their business model, short-term and long-term objectives, challenges, and market circumstances they’re dealing with. The more you know about their business, the better you’re positioned to tailor your offer to solve their unique problems. One way to obtain this knowledge is through regular communication with the clients, and this way, you can build a rapport, which aids in trust-building and understanding their pain points.

Their market environment is another critical element you need to be aware of. It lures into the bigger picture of your client’s position within their industry. For instance, who are their competitors, what’s their market share, what are the prevailing trends, how are they impacting the client’s business, and how are they positioned to fare against these challenges? You can leverage these insights to formulate your strategies by understanding the external factors.

Learning about the decision-making process is equally important in account planning. This should include the key stakeholders, their influence in decision-making, their preferences, possible reserves, and the likely timeline of the processes. With this knowledge, you can pitch your offer specifically addressing these aspects and enhancing your chances of winning the bid.

Setting up Goals and Strategizing

Once you completely understand your client’s business and the market scenario, the next step in account planning is to set up your objectives. The key here is to align your organizational goals with your client’s objectives.

The next step in this direction is strategizing. How exactly are you going to achieve those objectives? What resources are you going to deploy, what strategies would be effective, how are you planning to outpace your competitors, what value proposition are you bringing forth, and how different it is from what the competitors are offering? These questions and many more form the building blocks of your action plan. All these require insightful and strategic thinking to devise a solution that would cater to your client’s needs and give you a competitive edge.

Execution of the Plan

The execution of the plan is where the rubber meets the road. All your planning and strategies won’t bear fruit unless correctly implemented. The successful execution of an account plan necessitates an effective delegation of tasks, monitoring the progress, addressing any bottlenecks that arise midway, and making amendments to the plan if necessary.

Another important aspect of execution is communication. Right from the start, maintaining clear and open communication lines with all the involved parties, particularly with the client, is vital to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Maintaining and Growing the Relationship

Last but not least, the essence and the ultimate objective of account planning are to build, maintain, and grow fruitful relationships with clients. This is where the concept of ‘customer is king’ is highly relevant. After all, the more satisfied your customers are, the more likely they are to stay with you, leading to steady inflow, higher chances of cross-sells and up-sells, and a stronger market reputation.

Account planning is a comprehensive process beyond sales pitches and follow-ups. It’s a strategic process that requires a profound understanding of your client’s business, careful planning, effective execution, and maintaining and growing the client relationship. Pair these with utmost dedication, a skilled team, and a customer-centric approach to create a winning account planning strategy.