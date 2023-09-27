[Uncensored] Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com: Read The Updates On This Website!

This article will discuss the ongoing controversy about Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com along with the legitimacy of it’s Website.

Have you seen the ‘whites only’ poster yet? Some images of a poster are going viral on Instagram. People from the United States and around the world are disgusted by the content present in the poster.

If you want to know what is present in the poster, then stay tuned till the end and discover the truth behind Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com.

What is Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com?

As from the name, many readers can take it as a website, but we would like to clarify that this is not a website, but it is a community of people whom the internet has bashed because of this title present in their poster and the content they have published.

White Tri Cities Parents and Tots Website is not available. Rather, they have a similar email ID, which is Whitetricitiesparentsandtots@protonmail.com. People on social networking websites have found out about the posters and are not happy with them as the content in the sign is homophobic and resistant.

What is in the White Tri Cities Parents and Tots Website poster?

From the poster, it seems that it was curated by a group of parents from a White background who want to start a racist group where only white children can join. In the poster, it was mentioned that the signs are from European parents, and they are only looking for someone within their white community.

They did not make White Tri Cities Parents and Tots Website, but they attached their email id to the poster for the parents who are interested in the play zone where their kids can meet only white children, and they do not have to force their child to make friends with other colored people. In the poster, they also provided a QR code and their Telegram page link.

How did people find out about the Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com poster?

At first, people were not aware of the poster, but 2 days back, an Instagram page named @blackvancover posted a post where they uploaded a picture of that whites-only community poster. He mentioned in the caption that the poster was spotted at one of the bus stops in Port Coquitlam.

White Tri Cities Parents and Tots Website was not created, so people could not go to the Website, but they reached their telegram page and flooded their channels with hate comments. A large number of people from different countries reported the channel, and as a result, the admin of the page had to delete that Telegram channel.

People’s reaction to White Tri-Cities Parents and Tots Website poster

People were very disappointed and angry after seeing the poster. People said that the poster was disgusting. They added that children are not racist, and they do not even care with whom they play and the only people who care about their background and color are their parents who have a racist mentality.

Police removed the Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com poster from the bus stop. They continued with the investigation against the parents who were advertising racial behavior and starting the racist community. Currently, cops are investigating email IDs and posters.

Conclusion

Currently, the Instagram post about the Whitetricitiesparentsandtots com poster is still there on Black Vancouver’s Instagram page. The people who are behind the sign are still unknown. External Link.

Do you think making a racial community is right? Tell us how you like the article in the comment below.

Disclaimer- We do not promote any racial activity, and we are not advertising any racist communities. The article is only to inform the readers about the ongoing ‘whites-only’ community poster controversy.

