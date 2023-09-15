Wizard Immigration Services Fake Or Real: Know About Dubai Reviews Here!

Read the article to find an answer to the Wizard Immigration Services Fake Or Real conflict.

Are you trying to get a work permit in Poland? Many job aspirants from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and India started applying for a Polish work permit through Wizard Immigration Services.

But they are also concerned about the authenticity of the Wizard Immigration Services. If you are also one of them, please read the Wizard Immigration Services Fake Or Real article for proper information about this immigration service.

Is the Wizard Immigration Services trustworthy?

Before trusting any website that claims to give you an opportunity to get a Polish work permit, it is vital to check the website’s authenticity. After searching a lot, we have collected some crucial information about Wizard Immigration Services and their official website. Also, we will talk about the Wizard Immigration Services Dubai Reviews. So, let’s check all the authenticity factors of Wizard Immigration Services.

The website of Wizard Immigration Services was created on the 26th of December 2021. That means the website is more than one year and eight months old.

On the 27th of February 2023 the website was last updated.

The Wizard Immigration Services website will expire on the 26th of December 2023.

The trust score of this website is average. It is 58.3%.

We have found several Wizard Immigration Services Dubai Reviews on Facebook and Instagram.

A genuine website’s spam score must not exceed 3%. The Wizard Immigration Services website’s spam score is only 2%.

The threat profile score of this website is also 2%.

The Wizard Immigration Services website’s phishing and malware scores are only 1%.

The website has a valid HTTPS connection.

After reading all these authentication points, it is clear for you to decide if the Wizard Immigration Services Fake Or Real. The positive sides of the website are way more than the drawbacks. The website seems genuine as it has contact details, an address, and many reviews. Though the website is not old enough, many people applied for a Polish work permit through the Wizard Immigration Services.

What is the Wizard Immigration Services?

The Wizard Immigration Services lets you apply for a work permit in Poland. After paying a nominal charge, you will get a Polish work permit. According to many Wizard Immigration Services Dubai Reviews, candidates must pay money in three installments. The first installment is for the Visa application, the second installment is for the embassy registration fees, and the final installment you need to pay after getting the embassy appearance date and Vista Stamp.

What is the process of getting a Polish work permit in the Wizard Immigration Services?

Not only the official website of Wizard Immigration Services but also many Wizard Immigration Services Dubai Reviews mentioned that the process of getting a Polish work permit is easy. By completing four simple steps, you can apply for a Polish work permit.

Scan all pages of your passport and send them to the Wizard Immigration Services. Submit your updated resume or CV. Complete the first installment and get the initial payment receipt. The Wizard Immigration Services will start working on your application.

What are the contact details for the Wizard Immigration Services?

As the contact details of Wizard Immigration Services are available, it makes it clear if Wizard Immigration Services Fake Or Real. The Wizard Immigration Services not only have the official address but also have a contact number.

Official Address- Office 602, One By Omniyat

Business Bay, Dubai, UAE.

Contact Number- +971 58 659 9739

Email Address- info@wisgroups.com

Also, if you have any inquiries, you can visit the official website https://wisgroups.com/ and fill up their form. You have to enter your full name, email address, contact number, and country and type your inquiry in the message box.

Wizard Immigration Services Dubai Reviews:

While many candidates said that they got their Polish work permit, some said that they did not receive their work permit. You can find several reviews on Wizard Immigration Services’s Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see some candidate’s reviews.

Social Media Sites Links:

Instagram–

Summary:

Wizard Immigration Services Fake Or Real conflict has now come to an end. The website is legit, and you can trust them. Getting a Polish work permit depends on your resume. So, all the best from our side to all the candidates who wish to work in European countries. Click here to watch a video of a successful applicant.

