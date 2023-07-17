Woman Frozen in Street TikTok Video: Why It Went Viral On Reddit, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Get Links Details Now!

The article highlights the details related to Woman Frozen in Street TikTok Video and tries to discover why the woman suddenly froze in time.

Have you encountered a viral video trending on tik tok of a woman who appears frozen in time? The viral video has gathered the attention of people from the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria and India, and they are coming up with various conspiracy theories.

We will provide a detailed description of the Woman Frozen in Street TikTok Video footage and let the readers get the complete information.

source: dodbuzz.com

Disclaimer: We do not intend to post any negative information, nor do we intend to hurt the sentiments of the person associated with the video. The news provided here is extracted from online sources.

What is present in the viral tik tok video?

In the viral video, we can find a woman who appears frozen on the streets in the United Kingdom. The video was posted on tik tok by an unknown username, and the caption read that she was standing the same way for a minute.

Is the video Viral On Reddit?

Since the video was uploaded and received five million views, it was also shared on Reddit. Also, her ponytail appeared to be frozen, and her arms hung strangely at her sides. The person recording the video can be heard questioning why she was standing frozen.

Details of the video on Instagram.

The video gathered huge LimeLight from people on all social media platforms, and in the video, we can find the women started working, and the cameraman was completely shocked at the incident. The video is available on YouTube as well, and people who came across the video were baffled.

People’s Reaction on Twitter

The video shocked people, and on Twitter, there were various discussion forums where a person could be found commenting that it could be she had epilepsy where a person freezes the first moment and the next moment just carry on their work like nothing happened.

Link to the video on Telegram

We have not particularly found the links to the video on Telegram, but they are maybe possibilities of the links available as the video gathered a huge attention from people on all social media platforms.

Social media links

👀 People left baffled by TikTok video which appears to show a woman 'frozen in time' while walking down the street https://t.co/qJpPhf90o9 pic.twitter.com/uXPOfIKbDx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 15, 2023

Conclusion

The Frozen Women video has baffled the viewers, and they are shocked to find the woman standing still in her place. We do not know what caused the moment, but all we know is that she was suffering from something we are unaware of.

Did you find the Frozen in Street TikTok video online? Comment below.

Woman Frozen in Street TikTok Video-FAQs

Q1. Who is the woman in the video?

Unknown.

Q2. Where did the incident take place?

UK.

Q3. Where was the video first uploaded?

TikTok

Q4. What were the people’s reactions after finding the video?

They were stunned after they came across the video.

Q5. What were the women wearing?

A black top with white pants.

Q6. When was the video recorded?

16th July 2023.

Q7. What is the name of the woman?

Unknown.

