X260 Ebike Scam: Explore Complete Information On Segway Dirt Ebike

We bring to you extensive facts about the Segway Dirt X260 Ebike Scam and how fraudsters took advantage of its reputation in e-stores.

Did you know Segway is a renowned American company from the United States that manufactures innovative personal vehicles? Segway gained popularity for their revolutionary Segway Personal Transporter (PT), the original self-balancing scooter launched in 2001. Let’s check about X260 Ebike Scam, a plot created by scamming websites.

Uncovering the X260 Ebike Scam:

The Segway Dirt X260 eBike was launched in October 2019. X260 Ebike is officially priced between $2,000 to $3,000. X260 Ebike is also sold on reputed e-stores like Amazon, Etc. Several e-stores sell X260 Ebike at $5,000. X260 Ebike accessories and spare parts can cost up to $2,000.

Amid the X260 Ebike being sold at a high price, several websites sold it between $29 to $159! This offer was considered as a scam. Additionally, several e-stores offered it at a 50% discount to counter cutthroat competition. Snoskate.tk and teahfeete.com were spotlighted on Reddit and TikTok for such offers.

Circulation of Segway Dirt Ebike X260 unrealistic offers:

As netizens could not believe the unrealistic discounted price of X260 Ebike, they discussed it on Reddit blogs and made TikTok videos.

Snoskate.tk is not accessible. Though teahfeete.com is active on the server, it is not accessible due to a 403 error. Snoskate.tk gained a terrible 2% business and zero Alexa rank. Snoskate.tk used less secured HTTP protocol. At the same time, teahfeete.com is known for selling different products, including clothing.

Teahfeete.com gained a terrible 1% trust, 27.3% business, 15% suspicion, 14% threat, 12% malware, 14% phishing, 3% spam, and zero Alexa rank. Teahfeete.com is untrusted by Trend Micro, which clued about the X260 Ebike Scam.

Teahfeete.com used a less secured HTTPS protocol and did not feature a valid SSL certificate. Hence, Snoskate.tk and teahfeete.com are highly risky websites for users’ devices, financial transactions, and personal and payment data.

What is Segway X260 Dirt Ebike?

The Segway Dirt X260 Ebike is an electric dirt bike made by Segway, a company known for its self-balancing transportation devices. It is designed for off-road adventures and has a powerful electric motor that can accelerate quickly and reach a top speed of 31 mph (50 km/h). The bike has large tires and a sturdy frame made of solid aluminium alloy, which makes it stable and durable on rough terrain.

Features making Segway Dirt Ebike X260 popular:

The e-bike can travel up to 74.5 miles (120 km) on a single charge, depending on factors like how you ride and how much you weigh. It uses a lithium-ion battery pack that can be taken out conveniently and charged.

Segway Dirt X260 has front and rear hydraulic disc brakes for fast and effective stopping. It also has LED headlights for better visibility and a digital display showing essential information like speed, battery level, and riding mode.

The Segway Dirt X260 is designed to give you an exciting and capable off-road riding experience. It combines the convenience of electric power with the versatility of Segway Dirt Ebike X260.

Conclusion:

No individual users posted acknowledgement about receiving delivery of X260 Ebike from Snoskate.tk (or) teahfeete.com. More than 20 website reviews about Snoskate.tk and Teahfeete.com suggest that they are possibly illegitimate. Teahfeete.com’s servers are located in China. It is a new website registered for one year on 2nd/February/2023. As Snoskate.tk and teahfeete.com were inaccessible, their content could not be verified.

