Yanni Hufnagel Entrepreneur: Read The Wiki & Get Details About Biography, Age, Parents, Net worth, Girlfriend, Height & More

Do you know Yanni Hufnagel? Have you heard about his company? Yanni Hufnagel is a former NCAA player who currently owns a million dollar company. Lately, he is trending on the internet and people of the United States are searching about him. This post on Yanni Hufnagel Entrepreneur will explain all the crucial details about Yanni Hufnagel, so please stay connected till the end.

Why is Yanni Hufnagel trending on the internet?

Yanni Hufnagel is a successful businessman who used to be a NCAA player. The internet is currently filled with posts about Yanni Hufnagel. Many people are searching about Yanni Hufnagel on the internet. During our research in Wiki, we haven’t found the reason for people’s sudden curiousity about Yanni Hufnagel.

Hence, it can be concluded that people just casually want to learn more about Yanni Hufnagel and his business. Yanni Hufnagel is currently leading a company named Lemon Perfect. Besides this, many people are also curious about Yanni Hufnagel’s Parents but there are no details about Yanni Hufnagel’s personal life.

What is the Lemon Perfect company?

The Lemon Perfect is a beverage company with a Net worth of $100 million. They make organic lemon water which contains electrolytes from potassium and is filled with vitamin C. Lemon Perfect company was founded in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia by Yanni Hufnagel.

Hufnagel’s aim was to make enhanced water so he started the Lemon Perfect company. In 2019, Lemon Perfect company was awarded with the “Best New Product” award at BevNET’s. The company became popular after the brand was noticed in Beyoncé’s photo.

Yanni Hufnagel Biography, Personal Life:

Real name Yanni Hufnagel Nickname Unknown Date of Birth 26th August 1982 Age 40 years Zodiac sign Virgo Profession CEO and founder of Lemon Perfect company Marital status Single Birthplace New York City, New York Ethnicity American

Is Yanni Hufnagel married?

There are very few details about Yanni Hufnagel’s marital life on any social media platforms. Some reports on the internet have indicated that Yanni Hufnagel is still single and there are no details about Yanni Hufnagel’s Girlfriend.

Yanni Hufnagel Background, Early Life:

Yanni Hufnagel used to be a famous college basketball coach. He completed his education from Penn State, Cornell, and Oklahoma University. After that, in 2007 he bacame a graduate assistant in Oklahoma University. In 2009, he became a coaching assistant at Harvard University and since then he bacame a popular coach. Netizens were curious about Yanni Hufnagel’s Height & more details. However, during our research, we couldn’t find the accurate height of Yanni Hufnagel.

Social media links

Twitter

Entrepreneur Yanni Hufnagel Gives Advice Based on the Success of His Enhanced Water Brand, Lemon Perfect https://t.co/h08q6WuRbF #Entrepreneurship #nonalcoholicbeverages #startups pic.twitter.com/GxVZywwGuD — Grit Daily News (@GritDaily) February 1, 2023

Conclusion

To wrap up this post, we have explained all the possible details about Yanni Hufnagel’s personal and professional life. Please visit this link to learn more about Yanni Hufnagel

What are your thoughts on Yanni Hufnagel? Tell us in the comment section.

