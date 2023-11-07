[Uncensored] Zara Patel Lift Video Leaked On Telegram: Is Influencer Clip On Twitter, Tiktok, Instagram

This research on Zara Patel Lift Video Leaked on Telegram will give you details on the Lift video viral on Tiktok, Instagram, etc.

Were you aware of Zara Patel’s viral video? Why is this video trending online? The social media users are searching for Zara Patel Lift Video Leaked on Telegram and this video created a controversy in India and the United States. What makes this video so controversial? In today’s write-up, we will give you a detailed update on this viral lift video. So, please go through this article.

About Zara Patel Lift Video Leaked on Telegram!

As per online sources, the video of a British-Indian lady was circulating online which was assumed to be Rashmika Mandana who is a famous South Indian actress. In the video, she can be seen in the lift, but it was not Rashmika the face of Rashmika was cut and pasted on the face of another lady, Zara Patel.

Zara Patel Influencer!

Zara Patel is not professionally an influencer, but she has a good profile on social media. According to her profile on social media, she has a good fan following and posted several pictures. She had mentioned on Instagram that she is a full-time engineer and cerebral health advocate. She had mentioned that she was raised in British.

Zara Patel Twitter!

As per online sources, Zara Patel is trending on Twitter also. It is because her face was cropped and the face of an Indian actress was pasted in place of it in the lift video. It created controversy among the fans and people came to know that it was not Rashmika, but Zara Patel Influencer. People also shared the real picture on the social media sites like Twitter. Both real and fake pictures are available on the internet that can specify that the video was falsely represented.

Tiktok Profile of Zara Patel!

We could not check the official profile of Zara Patel on social media platforms such as TikTok. It is due to government policies as this social media application has been banned from some countries due to some reasons.

Instagram Profile Of Zara Patel!

According to this research, we have found the official page of Zara Patel on Instagram. She has amassed more than 450K followers till now. Her profile has many posts in which people showered likes and comments.

Youtube page of Zara Patel!

We could not find the official page of Zara on YT, but there is a fake video available on YouTube. People have shared the information regarding this fake video and even shared it on other platforms including Tiktok. People could check the video and find the difference between the original and fake video. Zara Patel can be seen in the black dress coming to lift. The news channel which shares updates on Youtube also shared the video.

Social Media Links

Instagram

Conclusion

Summing up this write-up here, we have given all the relevant details on the fake video that is circulating online. This video of Zara Patel was morphed and another actress’ face was pasted. We hope that the details will give you all the relevant facts on the lift video.

DISCLAIMER: We have only given the facts which are trending online. We do not intend to hurt anyone’s emotions.

