A Trip To Greenville: A Day In Greenville

Welcome to Greenville, South Carolina, a city making waves and turning heads as an up-and-coming place to be in the heart of the South. Nestled against the backdrop of the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville is an entire city, waiting to be discovered. Here’s how to spend a day in Greenville:

Getting Around Greenville:

If you’re heading here from the South Carolina region, you’re in luck. The drive is only a couple of hours from most major cities in South Carolina, so that’s plenty of time to wake up, have your morning coffee, and still be in Greenville in time for breakfast (and another morning coffee!)

These days, renting a vehicle is cheaper than ever. By researching in advance of your trip, you can find cost-effective solutions and budget car rental discount codes that will help you save either directly on your vehicle, or receive coupons for other products and services. Booking in advance could help you save around a third of what you would if purchased on the actual day.

More dollars for shrimp and grits? Don’t mind if we do! The Swamp Rabbit Trail and Paris Mountain State Park are some of the most noteworthy landmarks in Greenville, and with a car being able to whiz you between the two within 16 minutes as opposed to a two-hour walk?

What to See:

Now, onto how to make the most of this vibrant city. Here are the top things to see in Greenville:

Falls Park on the Reedy

Prepare for your breath to be stolen from your lungs at Reedy River. Nestled in the heart of Greenville, lies an Oasis of cascading waterfalls, which you can enjoy from Liberty Bridge, the swooping overhead bridge that’ll make you feel as if you’re floating above the waterfalls. A rare and pure mother nature spectacular.

Swamp Rabbit Trail

The Swamp Rabbit Trail is your golden ticket to shake off those cobwebs and explore the natural beauty of Greenville. The picturesque pathway that winds its way through parks, forests, and urban landscapes. Whether you’re up for a leisurely walk, a brisk bike ride, or just a scenic escape,this trail is perfect.

Greenville County Museum of Art

Time to sprinkle some culture into your adventure! This museum isn’t just any old museum – it’s a shrine to Southern art, showcasing a wide range of pieces that celebrate the region’s rich history and diverse expressions. From traditional to contemporary, you’ll find everything from paintings to sculptures that tell a story of the South.

Paris Mountain State Park

Nature again, rejoice! Just a short drive away from downtown, you’ll find Paris Mountain State Park, where hiking and biking trails weave through towering forests, and the shimmering lake invites you for a serene paddle. It’s a breath of fresh air – literally – and a chance to connect with the great outdoors in all its glory.

Where to Eat:

This city knows how to dish out deliciousness that’ll leave your taste buds tantalized. So, pull up a seat as we explore some of the best places to eat in town:

Soby’s New South Cuisine

First up, we’ve got Soby’s – a true Greenville institution that’s all about that modern Southern goodness. ‘Shrimp & Grits’ are a top recommendation – served with plump shrimp, creamy grits, and a savory gravy that’s enjoyed by locals.

The Lazy Goat

Now, let’s talk Mediterranean vibes with a dash of Southern charm. The Lazy Goat is where you can indulge in a little globetrotting without leaving your seat. Start your culinary journey with their ‘Goat Cheese Bruschetta’ for a burst of flavors that’ll take you to the Mediterranean coast. And don’t miss their ‘Paella,’ a gorgeous mix of saffron-infused rice and meats that’ll leave you wanting more and more.

Stella’s Southern Brasserie

Ah, Stellas – where French elegancy meets Southern soul. This place is a delightful blend of cozy and chic, and their ‘Croque Madame’ is an absolute must. If you’re feeling extra indulgent, their ‘Beignets’ are like little pillows of fried perfection coated in powdered sugar.

Enjoy Greenville!

There you have it – a taste of Greenville’s finest offerings that’ll have you falling head over heels for this vibrant city. Whether you’re wandering through parks or dancing down Swamp Trail, each area contributes to making Greenville one of the most underrated, yet up-and-coming places to visit in the South.