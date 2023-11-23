Activ8 Guru Scam: What Are The Reviews & Marketing Techniques?

The Activ8 Guru Scam has checked the legitimacy and customer reviews of the marketing company website.

Are you searching for the legitimate details of the Activ8 Guru digital platform? Is the Activ8 website a recruitment agency or a marketing solution company? Activ8 keyword is trending on social media sites as netizens want to know more about this web portal. There are many websites with Activ8 in their domain name having varied working profiles.

Activ8 Guru is a website based in South Africa and claims to provide digital marketing solutions to clients at the global level. Activ8 Guru Scam has shared details of this digital platform and checked its legitimacy.

Is Activ8 Guru Scam or Legit:

Activ8 Guru domain was created on 14 th May 2014, a website with nine years of existence in digital space.

This domain will expire on 14 th May 2024.

The Tranco rank for the Activ8 Guru website is low.

The trust index of this marketing solution website is 100%.

This website has a presence on social media sites, LinkedIn

Legit rating website has given a 96/100 trust rating to the activ8 guru platform.

The text and image content of his website is unique and free of plagiarism.

Activ8 Digital Marketing Company:

There is more than one domain with Activ8 in their web address. The two well-known domains are Activ8 Guru and Activ8 Recruitment and Solutions. The LinkedIn profile of Activ8 Guru defines it as a leading collection of fundis and gurus in the marketing space. The website claims that over the last nine years, it has completed many successful marketing and branding campaigns at the global level.

Activ8 LinkedIn profile is followed by fifteen members and has an employment strength of eight to ten. Activ8 Digital Marketing Company was established in 2009, according to information shared on its LinkedIn page. The company claims to offer marketing solutions to its clients in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and other countries in the African continent. It provides customized solutions to its client based on their unique need and products.

Some of the marketing solutions provided by the Activ8 Guru advertising services are mentioned below.

Branding

Marketing

Copywriting

Integrated marketing solutions

BTL and ATL

Digital marketing solutions

Activ8 Guru Reviews:

The customer review for other activ8 domain are present in the digital space, but for Active8 guru, it’s missing. The other Activ8 domain deals in services that are directly related to end consumers, like job portals and gym services. The services provided by Activ8 Guru are not directly related to the end consumer, resulting in the absence of customer reviews on well-known public review websites. The website rating platform has provided legit details of this website and has given a decent rating to it.

Its presence on sites like LinkedIn and other social site increase its credibility among the online audience.

Activ8 Guru Scam, Social Media Reactions:

There are not many posts related to the Activ8 Guru website in the digital space. Netizens have inquired about other Activ8 domains dealing in job solutions on sites like Reddit and Twitter. As people received job offers from the Activ8 job agency, they wanted to check its legitimacy by sharing their queries on social sites.

A recent post on Twitter mentioned the site called Activ8guru, and he shared a screenshot in the post. The account holder wanted the Indeed job portal to verify the Activ8guru website. People looking for ways to get their credit card refund can check here.

Social Media Links:

Twitter :

Reddit: Not available

LinkedIn :

Final verdict:

Activ8 Guru Scam reported on the Twitter site appears to be a link sent by scammers. It is a fake link that is using the name of Activ8 Guru to scam job seekers. Activ8 Guru is a nine-year-old website that provides marketing solutions in the African region.

Have you received a fake Activ8 Guru Link on your device?

