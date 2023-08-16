Top Reasons to Address Tenant/Landlord Issues

Renting out property may seem straightforward enough at first, with landlords and tenants usually signing quickly with little thought given to what may follow: signing, initialing and moving out. But that simple transaction could set in motion an unfavorable relationship or one which leads to legal disputes, lawsuits or other complications for both sides involved.

Landlords can reduce tenant problems by being proactive and having proper documentation. This includes having tenants sign lease agreements and document any subsequent agreements in writing. In addition, landlords should keep records of damage claims or tenant complaints that could lead to disputes between tenants and themselves.

Also important in tenant relations is being quick to address any problems, in a calm and objective way. Furthermore, being informed about landlord-tenant laws in your locality will allow for smoother interactions – not knowing about local regulations can quickly turn a simple tenant problem into costly legal hassle for both parties involved.

Not only should landlords be familiar with local laws, they should never engage in harassing or demeaning behavior with tenants – this type of conduct could constitute illegality and lead to many issues for both parties involved such as unlawful eviction and even criminal charges against either one of them.

Other common tenant issues include security deposit disputes, failing to pay rent on time and code violations that make an apartment inhabitable. It may be tempting to punish an irresponsible tenant directly, but remember that following legal procedures for eviction and discipline are necessary in order to take appropriate actions against them.

As a landlord, it’s crucial that they can differentiate between issues caused by normal wear and tear and those brought about by tenants themselves. When tenants complain about repairs they don’t cover under their lease agreement or call repeatedly demanding things they aren’t allowed for, this could cost property owners money and even lead them down the path toward selling the rental unit altogether.

Landlords should establish and enforce a clear noise and quiet hour policy to increase tenant satisfaction and ensure renewal. Tenants will likely renew their lease if they feel their landlord cares about improving their quality of life and is available to work through issues together with them.

Dependent upon the nature of your issue, legal advice may be appropriate. For minor matters however, free or low-cost resources and online databases such as Nolo may provide helpful answers and information that is more cost effective – for example their Learn About the Law section provides straight forward questions and answers; in addition to search functionality to quickly find attorneys near your location who offer consultations for free or charge by the hour for legal advice. Expert legal advice for landlords and tenants is also available through a variety of organizations, such as finding a state or local bar association for licensed attorneys.