Reverse Culture Shock – Adjusting to Life in America after Years in Europe

Do you remember how different everything was when you first moved to Europe? As an American, you may have experienced cultures and customs that seemed strange. But as the years go by, you slowly start to get used to living in Europe, and you begin to understand the European way of living.

Now it’s time to move back to America, and you may start noticing things you never did before leaving the country. So, how do you handle returning to your home state? That’s what you can find out in today’s post. We’ve given you a short guide to adjust to your life when you move back to America so you can handle the many challenges you may face.

Driving on American Roads

If you lived in the UK, Ireland, or Malta, then you most likely drove on the left side of the road. But if you were lucky enough to stay in a European country where you drove on the right side, then you shouldn’t have any problems adjusting when you come back to America.

On the other hand, some European countries have strict rules when it comes to road safety. They may fine you if you drive too slow on the roads. Additionally, in most European countries, it’s illegal to pass on the right.

To adjust, practice driving when there’s no traffic on the roads.

Going Back to the Imperial System

When you moved to Europe, it must have been difficult to adjust to the metric system, especially when it came to the weather or buying products in the different units of measurement. Now that you’re back in America, you have readjust to the imperial system.

This means that you have to adjust your thinking back to Fahrenheit when you’re cooking and using ounces instead of grams. If you get confused, simply use Google to assist you when converting units of measurement.

American Foods

European-style food is considered healthier compared to American cuisine. There are plenty of additives and colorants that Americans use that are banned in Europe. So, you may notice a difference in flavor when it comes to your breakfast cereals.

You’ll also notice a difference in portion sizes when going to fast food places. Europeans have smaller food portions compared to Americans. Furthermore, Europeans don’t eat a lot of meat.

Some Europeans prefer to snack on nuts, berries, and chopped-up veggies rather than snacking on chips and chocolates. Continue to eat healthy when you arrive in America. Avoid fast food joints and consider eating healthier snacks. You can also halve your portions of food if you struggle to adjust to American portions.

Currency Issues When Coming Back to America

Currently, the Euro is stronger than the American Dollar, but not by much. The Euro is the 8th strongest currency in the world. With that being said, a lot of people struggle to readjust when using dollars to pay for goods and services.

You may believe that an item is cheaper than what it is and end up spending more than you would on goods in America. Even though the Euro is only 0,94 to the dollar, that small amount can still add up.

To adjust to using dollars again, consider creating a budget for food, clothes, and necessities. Use a calculator to help you add up before you pay for goods at the counter.

The Culture Differences

When returning home after living abroad, you may notice a major difference in culture. For example, Americans are extremely patriotic, while Europeans are neutral when it comes to matters of their country.

Americans also tend to spend a lot more than Europeans do. Just look at holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Halloween. Americans tend to go all out in buying decorations, food, presents, and more to make their holidays more festive. This is not the case in most European countries.

Readjusting to the cultural differences in America may be exhausting. So it’s best to take it one day at a time and try not to force yourself to fit in too quickly. You also don’t have to take part in any customs or cultures you don’t feel are necessary. Make sure you set boundaries, as there may be people who’ll try to force you into their ways.

Final Thoughts

Living in Europe for so many years will change you as a person. You may come back to America with different opinions and views of the world. Adjust to your environment slowly so that you can have a peaceful transition when coming back to America. It’s important to take your time so that you don’t overwhelm yourself.