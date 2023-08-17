Moving to Another Country – How Not to Forget the Albanian Language?

Due to different circumstances in life, people often move from one country to another. They can return to their native land later or stay in a new country. Sometimes, new cultures and languages replace a mother tongue. As a result, you forget it because you use a new language to speak, read, write, and think.

Many experts share the opinion that it is possible to forget your native language. And there are a number of reasons for that. For example, one of the arguments is that you don’t use a mother tongue for thinking for a particular period.

When you dive into a new community, you first start speaking its language. But as time passes, you can use a new language even for thinking. Consequently, you forget simple phrases you leverage to express yourself daily.

The Sapir-Whorf theory is also known as the linguistic relativity hypothesis. It states that a particular language impacts the way you think about reality. When you learn and speak another language, you absorb new thinking patterns and habits.

However, not all experts agree with that. Many think that you cannot forget your native language. You can learn a new one which will help you develop your brain. They state that a native tongue just moves to the side, meaning that you cannot completely forget it. So, when you need it, you will recall it.

Anyway, how can you deal with the problem? How can you not forget your native language? Let’s explore. We will take Albanian speakers as an example.

How to Preserve Your Mother Tongue?

Here’s a list of tips you can use to remember your native language:

Watch video content in the original language

If you love video content, you can watch your native television abroad. Technological development makes it possible to watch your favorite Albanian TV channels in the USA and Canada. TVALB brings more than 250 channels of TV shqiptare as well as around 2000 channels from other countries.

You can watch your favorite TV programs while living in the USA or Canada. It means that you can continue enjoying the shows you are used to. Moreover, you will keep up with the latest news and listen to your native language, which will help you remember it.

Furthermore, TVALB is available on multiple devices, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. As a result, you can obtain a package that allows the whole family to access the TVALB platform.

Besides TV channels, TVALB transmits VOD (video-on-demand) content. These are videos available at any time, on a user’s demand. The platform offers around 10000 titles of VOD content.

Talk to other native speakers

The best way to improve your language skills is to practice them by talking to native speakers. The same works for your native tongue: you should practice it by talking to relatives or friends.

Another option is to utilize particular services that offer an opportunity to talk to native speakers. Also, you can join online or offline communities to discuss a particular topic or to communicate.

Read in your native language

You can take your favorite books in your native language with you to another country. Reading is a great option when you don’t want to watch, listen, or communicate with someone.

This hobby might help you preserve the mastery of your native language and enrich your knowledge.

Final Thoughts

Native language and culture are an essential part of a person’s identity. Moving to another country might come at the cost of forgetting how to speak your mother tongue. If you don’t want this to happen, you should choose activities that will help you remember your language, such as writing, reading, speaking to your friends, or watching television programs in the original language (tv shqip).