Aqjobz Com Home: Read Guided Reviews To Know The Facts!

What type of website is the Aqjobz com Home?

The name of this website is Aquarius Worldwide. It is a UAE-based executive search firm. Some niche industries that have worked with Aquarius Worldwide are banking, packaging machinery, automation, automotive real estate, flavors and ingredients, and manufacturing. Aquarius Worldwide can provide the solutions that your company is seeking.

The Aqjobz.com Home website not only helps job aspirants find suitable jobs but also helps companies to grow in their respective fields. Through Aquarius Worldwide, you will get a wide range of professional services.

Campus hiring

Consulting

Training and development

Bulk hiring

Reference and background check

Corporate videos

Compensation and benefits analysis

HRIS / HRMS Platforms

Is the Aqjobz.com Home website authentic?

Before trusting any online job portal, it is better to learn all the details of that website. After searching a lot about the Aqjobz.com website, we collected some crucial information. These vital details about the Aquarius Worldwide website will help you to clear all your doubts.

The creation date of the Aqjobz com Home website is 21 June 2014. The website is more than nine years old. As the website is old, it is easier to believe.

On 3 June 2023, the website was last updated.

The website will expire on 21 June 2024.

The trust score of the website is quite impressive. It is 63.7%.

Though the website is nine years old, not many people are aware of this website.

The Aqjobz.com Home website has a valid HTTPS connection.

Not a single black-list engine detects this website.

The spam score, threat profile score, malware score, and phishing score of Aquarius Worldwide are not mentioned anywhere.

This website’s proximity to suspicious websites is 17 out of 100.

The website is also active on social media platforms. However, not so many people follow them on social media.

What is the address of the Aqjobz com Home website?

Aquarius Worldwide has three offices. Two companies are in the UAE, and the other is in India.

305, Al Khaimah 2 building, Behind Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE

F9A, tower 2, RAKEZ, Al Nakheel, near Doubletree by Hilton, RAK, UAE

206, Shera, Sector 16, Vashi, New Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

How to contact Aqjobz.com Home?

Once you enter their official website, you need to scroll down. You will find a form with the title “For Job Seekers.” Job aspirants need to fill up the blank form by entering their name, phone number, email ID, location, service, brief query, schedule time, scheduled date, and CV. You can also contact them via WhatsApp. However, it will be better to read- how to detect a credit card scam before taking any steps.

The Final Discussion:

The Aqjobz com Home website seems genuine and authentic. So, you can trust them and apply for a job according to your field. Old websites are always easy to trust. As Aquarius Worldwide is more than nine years old, job seekers can trust them. You can also click here to watch a short video of Aquarius Worldwide.

