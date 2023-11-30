{Watch Video} Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario: Why Is It Trending On Twitter?

Learn about Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario and how his video went viral on the Twitter platform as the victim chanted his name

Are you the person who used to be surprised by the happy lives of social media influencers? Do you know that sometimes digital media shows us only the surface-level lives of such social media creators?

Marcos Eduardo Castro, the fabulous YouTuber’s linkage with drug trafficking groups, created lots of controversies in Mexico and the United States. So here in this article, we will reveal the true face of Marcos by explaining this Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario news.

Details on Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario

Marcos Eduardo Castro, popularly called Markitos Toys, is a famous YouTuber from Mexico. Most of his YouTube videos revolve around his lavish personal life, like his enormous mansion, luxury cars, etc.

In addition, Marcos used to donate lots of money to his financially vulnerable people as well. So, his source of income is always under the radar.

In this scenario, an Arriba Markitos Toys Twitter video where a group of hitmen surrounded the two youngsters went viral. Here, “sicario” refers to hitmen or gunmen, whereas Arriba means above or a higher person.

The gunmen belonged to the terrific Sinaloa Cartel drug trafficking group, and they brutally assaulted two young men and forced them to praise and chant the “Markitos Toys” name, and then they cut down the ears of one young man. That video went viral and has been removed from the internet.

The viral Arriba Markitos Toys Twitter video

Here in this viral Sicario video, we couldn’t see the appearance of Markitos Toys, but the deadly gunmen wanted those young lads to chant about Markitos Toys.

Hence, it is clearly understood that Markitos is linked with the famous drug trafficking group Sinaloa Cartel, and that’s why those group gunmen asked the young man to praise Markitos. These scenes were recorded and uploaded to the Twitter platform.

But Arriba Markitos Toys Twitter video has been removed from the internet because this is a huge issue, which would attract severe legal problems for both the group and Markitos. Hence, the original video was deleted entirely.

Scenes from the viral video

In that video, a group of gunmen assaulting two young men can be seen. And both the youngsters were half-dressed, and their hands were tied up.

The whole Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario scene seemed to happen at night when the entire Gunmen group assaulted and forced them to praise Markitos Toys. And after one guy uttered his name, his ear was cut down, and the blood rushed out of his ear blood vessels.

What happened to those youngsters was unknown as the video recording stopped. Why these people are assaulting that person and why they wanted to chant about Markitos Toys is still a mystery for everyone.

The Hidden Face of Markitos

The Arriba Markitos Toys Twitter video helped us to know Markitos’s natural face. Many rumors are spreading that Markitos is linked with the deadly drug trafficking and criminal money laundering group “Sinaloa Cartel,” but this video confirmed his association with that group.

In addition, his cousin, Kevin Daniel Castro Beltrán, and his close friend, El Nini, worked for that criminal organization. Thus, all these incidents prove that Markitos is linked to them, and that’s why he acquired lots of wealth at such a young age.

Public reaction

Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario video created controversy, even though it has been removed from the digital world. He has gained nearly 3.9 million followers on his YouTube channel, with millions of video views.

But this incident has shown the true face of Markitos to his fans. Till now, he hasn’t uttered a single statement about the viral video, so his silence adds more doubt about his activities.

If he were an innocent guy, Markitos would have indeed condemned this video, but he didn’t do that.

Conclusion

We have explained the Arriba Markitos Toys Video Sicario and its ripple effects on the career of the great YouTuber Markitos.

As the video is linked to a drug trafficking group, the video streaming platform is refusing to have the video, so that we couldn’t see any of the original links to the video.

Disclaimer: This article doesn’t support any form of criminal activity.

