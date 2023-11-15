Best Employee Onboarding Software for New Hires

We can say that modern onboarding is in a deep crisis. According to the consulting firm Gallup, only 12% of them are entirely happy with their onboarding process. Meanwhile, various tools emerged to optimize it and with the widespread of remote work, people started to work more independently.

Is this all good or bad for you? We believe that all those transformations are exciting and beneficial, but you should handle them appropriately. Tools, such as CleverLMS, can help you with that. Let’s review the modern onboarding process and then see which tools work the best for you, and why.

Hiring Talents: The Digital Transformation

The spread of the Internet and the emergence of various tools transformed the onboarding industry entirely. On the one side, both onboarding complexity and employees’ expectations have risen significantly. On the other side, you have everything you need to make this process much more convenient for both sides, gaining a large competitive advantage. As we’ll see, you can use different HR onboarding software to optimize all your processes and free time for more humane activities, such as constructive team communication and creative work.

Automatizing and Streamlining

Why do you need all this digital transformation?

Well… at least, those who won’t embrace it, will be out of the game soon. They’ll be unable to follow the growing trend, and those who embrace the transformation successfully will outperform them. Employee onboarding software of various types becomes crucial, be it a learning management system (LMS), HR management tool, or robotic process automation (RPA) software. Let’s see, how and why.

Employing process automatization with candidate screening saves a lot of time that you and your managers may use to interview candidates and understand them much better. While unemployment can be high, all people are actually happy to work: they just need to find the position they love, and as they cannot do that due to a lack of connection and communication, both people and companies are unhappy. Digitalization and automatization of vacancy creation, screening, and interviewing improve employment efficiency in vastly different areas, from manufacturing to police departments.

The ability to hire candidates with less expenses will ultimately lead you to much cheaper labor without the necessity to reduce salaries or make employees work more. Smart onboarding software, online courses to help employees orient at work and sharpen their skills, and constant employee support uplift workforce skills and increase their moods and conditions greatly.

New Instruments to Uplift Your Team

As you see, digital onboarding tools make possible the deep interconnection between all your company’s elements and aspects.

Digital Education

In a world with new tools constantly emerging, skills need to be refined, learned, and even re-learned quickly. Creating unique texts, engaging designs, and efficient gadgets becomes harder and, simultaneously, much more interesting, as new opportunities emerge with all these tools. That’s the heart of the technological progress. Educational software enables you to create online courses, manage a knowledge base, and maintain a 24/7 efficient knowledge exchange with high motivation. See CleverLMS functions as an example.

AI and Analytics

A good onboarding system, be it an LMS or something else, will provide you with concise analytics and statistics about employees’ work and learning activities. It’ll show you how well they cope with their test tasks and work routines: how quickly and efficiently they solve them and so you’ll see where they feel unsure about their skills. Based on these statistics, you’ll make much smarter decisions about how to help them work better. Some advanced tools also provide artificial intelligence features to generate content and control screening and selection processes.

Remote Management

Remote work has become popular nowadays, and there’s a reason. It’s convenient to work at home from various corners of the world if you already have all the necessary skills to run work processes. While this approach is criticized, with some critics highly popular and influential, the truth is that remote work decisively takes over due to its benefits and convenience. Those of us who’ll embrace it and organize work processes to enable employees to work from home when no direct presence is required (such as in the case of drivers or couriers) will certainly be ahead of time. And digital management tools are absolutely indispensable here, as they’ll provide a digital space for information exchange and all work organization.

So, as you see, digital instruments are cool and essential nowadays. Let’s see which are they and select those that fit you best!

The Best Tools to Reach All of That

The result of your digital transformation is that your company becomes a robust, interconnected entity. The new hire onboarding template, interactive educational videos, and various analytics to evaluate performance make this system improve all your workflows. You can deploy various tools and approaches for that. Some are simpler and some are much more complex, so let’s review them!

Learning management systems (LMSs) are sharpened to create online courses and exchange knowledge. They are the best for companies that need to sharpen some particular skills constantly, such as sales teams, manufacturers, banks, and similar organizations. Examples are CleverLMS, best-suited for efficient mobile learning, or Absorb LMS with advanced AI features.

Talent management systems (TMSs) are based on work process tracking, motivating employees, and communicating with them. Being between learning management systems and HR tools, they are the best for work organization in a wide range of company types. Examples are ClearCompany which tracks the whole talent management cycle and Workday for enterprise management.

Project management tools focus on task creation, assigning, tracking their completion, and discussing the tasks. They are usually simpler and can be utilized to introduce the newcomer into work projects quickly. Examples are Asana for task tracking and Notion for more concise project management.

HR management tools are large platforms that enable you to automatize the whole enterprise, constantly updating employee databases with their skills and other relevant information about them. Depending on the tool, they also help with hiring, generate vacancy descriptions, and proceed with payrolls, hiring documents, and other relevant paperwork. A bright example of such a system is BambooHR and it’s the best for large companies that have high employee turnover.

Robotic platform automation (RPA) tools are highly innovative systems that use artificial intelligence to parse all the company’s data, including tasks, communications, ideas, and workflows, and then provide you with fresh content and management recommendations. An example is UiPath which transforms your company into an AI-driven enterprise but requires much more time and energy to embrace and master properly.

Towards a Better, Digital HR

Various onboarding software solutions make employing quicker and more efficient, freeing time for creative and communicational activities, and enabling us to be more humane. They make the workplace less pressing and much more pleasant and also enable entirely digital and remote workplaces. That’s why we believe that the HR transformation while having drawbacks, will eventually lead to a much better work environment worldwide.

Select the system that suits you best, and have good luck!