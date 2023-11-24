Big Lots Deals Scam: Read Genuine Reviews Here To Know!

The Reviews about the Big Lots Deals Scam will open the eyes of the customers who were thinking of shopping from this website.

Were you waiting to buy stuff from the BigLots.com website? If you are a native of the United States, you must have heard about the Big Lots Inc. It is a retail company that provides great discounts on electronic items, furniture, toys, seasonal goods, home decor, and many more. Big Lots Inc. serves both online and offline.

However, many customers complained against the Big Lots Inc. Some people are calling the website a Big Lots Deals Scam. People are confused if the website is genuine. So, please keep reading the article to clear all your doubts about the Big Lots Inc company.

What is the Big Lots Deals Scam?

BigLots.com is a well-known website that offers a great discount on every product. The creation date of the original BigLots.com website was 18 May 1998. You must be wondering why we use the term “original” for the BigLots.com website. Well, here is the twist. Recently, scammers created a fake website named BigLotsDiscounts.com to hack ordinary people’s money and data.

You might find several Big Lots Deals Reviews. However, it is impossible to find any reviews for the BigLotsDiscounts.com website. The motive of creating this fake website was to steal money and decrease the reputation of Big Lots Inc. Both the BigLotsDiscounts.com and BigLots.com websites look so similar that it is hard to tell which one is original. However, the biggest comparison between these two websites is their age.

After going through the Big Lots Deals Reviews, we discovered that it is more than 25 years old. Also, we could not find any details about the spam score, threat profile score, malware score, and phishing score. The trust score of the original BigLots.com website is quite impressive. It is 76.9%. However, on the other hand, while searching for details about the BigLotsDiscounts.com website, we have noticed many negative points.

What are the authentication points of the Big Lots Deals Scam?

Scammers who created the fake BigLotsDiscounts.com website, intend to steal money and data from ordinary people. However, we have collected all the authentication points of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website that will help you clear all your queries.

The creation date of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website is 10 November 2023. The website is only 14 days old.

Not a single Big Lots Deals Reviews is available for the BigLotsDiscounts.com website.

The popularity of the website is horrible.

The trust score of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website is only 1%.

The website got 100% as the suspicion score.

The BigLotsDiscounts.com website is not available on any social media platforms.

The threat profile score and the phishing score of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website is 65%.

Many reputed websites called this website Big Lots Deals Scam .

The malware score of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website is 32%.

The spam score of a website must not exceed 3%. However, the trust score of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website is 20%.

The website did not mention anything about its owner.

After reading all the authentication points of the BigLotsDiscounts.com website, you must now recognize that this website is absolutely fraudulent. Another vital point about the BigLotsDiscounts.com website is that the website is no longer available.

Are there any Big Lots Deals Reviews available?

Yes, you can find several genuine customer reviews for the original BigLots.com website. However, it is impossible to find a single customer review for the BigLotsDiscounts.com website. The maximum number of online portals warned consumers not to trust and buy any item from the BigLotsDiscounts.com website. They also warned customers to read- how to detect a credit card scam before taking any further actions. Besides believing the Big Lots Deals Scam, you can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see the original Twitter account of the Big Lots Inc.

Social Media Sites Links:

Twitter–

The Final Verdict:

The original BigLots.com website is famous for giving 30% to 75% discounts on Thanksgiving, Black Friday Deals, and Christmas. However, scammers stole their banner and created a fake website to scam people. The original website has no connection with the Big Lots Deals Scam. Click here to learn more details about the Big Lots Discounts scam.

Have you ever faced any scams? Please comment below and don’t forget to read- how to protect yourself from a PayPal scam.

Disclaimer: We are strictly against spreading rumors and sensitive content. We only believe in providing trustworthy information.