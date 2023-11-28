Brandon Miller Malika Andrews: Dave McMenamin – Is Her Husband? Check!

The article will highlight the details on Brandon Miller Malika Andrews and the latest news on her Husband, Dave McMenamin.

Have you come across the latest news about Malika Andrews? People from the United States are continuously following the news reports after the NBA host was called out for covering the Josh Giddey scandal late, where he was under allegation of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. The allegations are reportedly false and could risk the player losing everything.

This post will provide more details on Brandon Miller Malika Andrews‘ news. Keep reading the complete information.

Details on Brandon Miller Malika Andrews‘s latest spat

After the news report on Brandon Miller, Dez Bryant questioned Malika Andrews and said she went out of her way to crucify him in an incident in which he was not involved and filed a wrong lawsuit. He further asked the host why she had nothing to say about Josh Giddey, who was under false allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl after some viral pictures were put on social media.

The allegations about the 21-year-old player Josh have risked him to lose a sponsorship deal of $40 million. The host further said that her parents raised her wrong on how she approached a certain report.

Malika Andrews Dave McMenamin

After Mallika Andrews was brought under LimeLight, people started looking for her personal life, and many were eager to know about her relationship status. Reports suggest she has been engaged to an American sports journalist, Dave McMenamin. Malika Andrews Husband has not admitted their relationship in front of the public yet, but Andrews is seen wearing a ring, and they have maintained privacy about their relationship.

According to the reports, the duo started dating in 2022, and they resided together in New York for some time, but then Andrews shifted to Los Angeles. People are waiting for the official confirmation but have kept everything under wraps.

Malika Andrews Husband

Dave McMenamin, who is believed to get married to Andrews, is an American sports journalist and is a well-known figure for his coverage of the NBA. His background suggests that he has an extreme passion for sports and is also an important contributor to the NBA coverage on ESPN.

He has a good understanding of sports and is also known as one of the experts in the game of basketball. Malika Andrews Dave McMenamin has a huge fan following and has a reputable place in the sports industry. People are waiting for official confirmation from the couple about their relationship and marriage.

People’s Reaction to Dez Bryant’s Tweet

After Bryant called out the host for the Brandon Miller Malika Andrews matter, people who came across his tweet questioned him and pointed out that she had talked about Josh Giddey and his allegations on Monday. Bryant responded to the user by saying that the heat and public demand made Andrews talk about Josh.

He further said that some athletes are privileged to be innocent even if they are guilty, but until it is proven, no one cares about the matter.

Dez Bryant targets ESPN’s Malika Andrews over delayed coverage of Josh Giddey scandal. “@ malika_andrews you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do,” wrote Bryant on Twitter. Full story: https://t.co/rYD5C9UEme — Complex (@Complex) November 28, 2023

Conclusion

Brandon Miller Malika Andrews latest news grabbed people’s attention, revealing many truths. More truths will come under LimeLight after the recent tweets. People who wish to know the entire incident can find the news trending on social media platforms.

What do you think of the latest verbal spat? Comment below.

Disclaimer- We do not intend to hurt the sentiments and feelings of people associated with the information, and the news provided here is taken from online sources.

