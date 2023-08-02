How a Good Website Helps Your Brand’s Online Image

Guidance for brand behavior tends to focus on areas like social media and messaging, without websites getting much of a look-in. That’s a mistake. Every facet of your online presence contributes to your brand image, and websites are crucial. After all, your brand website is the one place online where you have complete control over how your brand is perceived. Don’t squander that. This goes for everything, from site design to website performance and security.

Here are a few areas to focus on to ensure your website promotes a positive brand image.

Reliability

A reliable website is always online and loads fast whenever a user visits. How can you guarantee that? First, you need a dependable web host with a good reputation, such as Spaceship.com. A good web host will offer uptime of 99.9% or higher. This means that it will be available to users as much as possible. After you’ve chosen a web host, you should optimize your site as much as possible. Large images, redundant code, and unnecessary plugins can slow down your site, so try to eliminate bloat in all areas of your site.

Visual appeal and ease of use

Your site needs to look good and be easy to use. Users are not going to stay on a site that looks like it’s from the 90s and has a less-than-clear layout. We live in an age where people’s attention spans are lower than ever, so if you give them a chase to click away, they will. Check out the latest website trends and other sites in your niche to get an idea of what works and what doesn’t when it comes to website aesthetics. Make layout as intuitive as possible with simple site menus and clear CTAs. Test it continually with users to make sure it’s working.

On-point messaging

This goes for both visuals and written content. Make sure your color scheme fits in with your brand personality and mission. For example, bright colors create a more fun, youthful vibe, while minimal earth tones evoke a more serious tone. Similarly, your copy should reflect your brand personality. Slang is fine if you’re targeting a youth demographic, but you should use more formal language if your service is more serious in nature.

Robust security measures

Security is paramount for a positive brand reputation, especially if you take purchases or store user data on your site. Security breaches will not help people look at your brand fondly. Good security starts with a good web host, so if you’ve chosen one, that’s a great start. After that, there are countless things you can do. Get an SSL certificate, install a firewall, implement a strong password policy, and perform regular malware scans on your site.