Bullying Com Faca: What Is Portal Zacarias Video & Na Escola?

Learn more about bullying com Faca video and when it was posted on Portal Zacarias along with ways to prevent bullying at na escola.

Do you believe we say that currently, bullying is happening for school teachers as well? Then, have you watched the Bullying Com Faca Video, which is trending all over the Brazil area?

In this article, we are going to discuss the video, its background story, and why the kid stabbed his teacher in a detailed manner.

Details about Bullying Com Faca

The term “com faca” refers to bullying with a knife, so the keywords talk about bullying with a knife. When someone sees the word bullying, all of us can relate the word to school. Even in this incident, bullying happened at school but not among the children. But it was between a kid and the teachers. A 13-year-old kid bullied and stabbed his teacher from behind, and the whole scene was recorded on the security camera and posted on the Portal Zacarias portal. But the actual video is not available on the internet.

Portal Zacarias Bullying Com Faca

Portal Zacarias is a very famous online news and trending video portal based in Brazil. In that portal, the news of a 13-year-old kid bullying his teacher with a knife was covered. Then, sooner or later, the video went viral all over the internet. The video was posted on March 27, 2023, but currently, the news has started to go viral because of its sensitive nature. According to Portal Zacarias Bullying Com Faca news coverage, a 13-year-old kid from São Paulo bullied his teacher by stabbing her five times. Upon stabbing her brutally, the teacher died. This incident was recorded on the security camera. In addition to that, the kid has also stabbed another three teachers and a student brutally. The reason for his activity is yet to be known.

Read More: [Full Watch Video] How Did Adriana Kuch Kill Herself: Explore The Content On Adriana Kuch Bullying Video From Twitter, And Instagram

Bullying Com Faca Video

The kid bullying and stabbing his teacher and fellow schoolmate happened at Thomazia Montoro State School in Vila Sônia. The boy wore a black dress and covered his face with a mask, then stabbed his teacher, who was teaching her lessons to the students. After stabbing her, he forwarded and stabbed a few other teachers and a student. But the video has been removed from the internet, showing the violence shown in the video. Bullying Com Faca Video clearly states the mindset of today’s generation: they want to take the rules into their own hands. After the news was published, the education community was surprised by the behavior of the teen kids of the current generation.

Bullying Na Escola

Here, the term “escola” refers to school. Thus, it talks about school bullying problems. The video, as mentioned above, talks about how a teacher and a student can be bullied as well. Therefore, it is high time for the educational department to concentrate on the mind health of the students. Because school is the place where future leaders and doctors emerge, Bullying Na Escola must be prevented, and the school and the parents of the students should take precious care of the students.

Conclusion

Thus, the article discusses how a 13-year-old kid became violent, bullied, and stabbed his teacher mercilessly. The aftermath of the incident is not known, but there are many chances that the school might have taken legal action against the Bullying com Faca kid. And he has to reap the consequences of his mindless actions.

Also read, News | STRONG IMAGES! Videos show the moment a 13-year-old student stabs teachers inside a classroom at a state school in São Paulo. VIEW IMAGES | Zacharias’ Portal – The truth of information first!

Also watch,

Disclaimer: The article discusses killings and stabbings; therefore, read with caution.

Also Read: Inquisitor Ghost Tiktok Reddit Live Video: Know The Details Of The Inquisitore3 Dying Footage And Recording!!