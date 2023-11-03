Carlton Pearson Passed Away: Is He Still Alive Or Dead? Check Details Of His New Wife, Health?

Learn more about the dead health rumours of Carlton Pearsonpassed away news and his new wife details, and this article confirms that he is still alive.

Are you the person who used to follow spiritual guides? Then, do you know the trending Carlton Pearson Passed Away news, which has shaken the whole United States?

Carlton was a church minister and gospel singer who rose to fame for his tireless services to Christians. Recently, there has been a rumor spreading all over the internet that Carlton has died. So, what is the real story behind the death of Carlton Pearson? To know the answers, kindly read the full article.

Carlton Pearson Passed Away

On November 1, 2023, the death news of Carlton Pearson was spread like a forest fire because Pearson was battling his death due to his deadly cancer disease. Recently, the Christian community website shared the health state of Carlton, but within a few hours, the internet was filled with Carlton Pearson Dead news. Even some people started to share their tributes to him. But the absolute truth is that Carlton is alive, and he has not passed away. And it was just a death hoax that revolved around Bishop Carlton Pearson.

Is Carlton Pearson Still Alive?

Yes, Carlton Pearson is still alive, and Carlton Pearson himself confirm this news. Upon the spreading of death rumors, Carlton recorded an audio message from his hospital and shared the audio with his friend named “Malachi Gross,” even he is a spiritual coach who used to appear on the online show. Malachi shared the real audio on his Facebook page. Hence, the answer to the question, Is Carlton Pearson Still Alive? Is yes. Upon releasing the recorded audio file, many people learned about the true story. And he also released the statement that “Carlton will think of the rumor spreaders in heaven.”

Carlton Pearson Dead news

The death of Bishop Carlton Pearson is just a rumor, and he is fighting his own cancer battle in the hospital, but presently, he is alive, and we request that the readers not believe in the baseless death hoax revolving around him. Recently, Pearson has been transferred to the cancer comfort care ward to take the necessary cancer treatment.

Carlton Pearson Wife

Death rumors of Carlton spread like a forest fire, thus bringing the spotlight to all the family members of Carlton, including his ex-wife, Gina Marie Gauthier. Even though Carlton separated from Gina, she tried to pay attention to his health often. Carlton Pearson Wife, who divorced Carlton, is a life coach, and both of them got married in 1983. The pair has two kids themselves, named Julian Demetrius Pearson and Majestè Amour Pearson.

Carlton Pearson New Wife

Carlton Pearson divorced his loving wife, Gina, in 2019, and after that, he seemed to remain single. He hasn’t married another person, so he has no one as his new wife. Hence, we couldn’t get any data regarding Carlton Pearson New Wife. Carlton’s ex-wife filed for divorce in 2015, then Pearson consoled her, and Gina dismissed her petition. But again, in 2019, Gina filed for divorce, and then it was finalized.

Carlton Pearson Health

The health of Carlton is deteriorating day by day, as he has been struggling with the malignant tumor for many years. To improve his health, his family members admitted him to a cancer special care comfort unit. So, everyone hopes that he will fight against the cancer disease for sure.

Conclusion

Thus, in this article, we have discussed Carlton Pearson Health and the associated death news around his health. Indeed, Bishop is not doing very well in his health, but he has hope and will to beat out the cancer in his body. Until then, we request everyone not to spread or believe his death rumors.

