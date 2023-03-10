5 Features to Look for in the Best Cloud Storage Solutions

Whether you’re looking to store personal documents, or you have a small business and need scalable file storage options, then cloud storage services are a great option. There are plenty of options to choose from… and that can be overwhelming if you are starting from scratch.

Getting the right cloud storage service for you can feel daunting, but when you know what to look for, it is actually easy to identify a good provider.

Unless you are running a medium to large business with very specific requirements, most reputable cloud storage providers will be able to meet your needs. However, with a little work, you could find a service that is better tailored to those needs.

There are many different features and factors that go into a cloud storage service, but there are only a few that the average person must consider.

5 Features to Look for in a Cloud Storage Service

These five features are most likely to have an impact on the experience of the average end-user. If you consider these factors before making your decision, you will be more likely to get a cloud storage service that meets your needs.

1. Cost

While cost isn’t everything, your budget is important. There’s no need to go outside of your comfort zone to get the cloud storage service that meets your needs.

There are plenty of providers who have low cost and free basic accounts that offer decent amounts of storage space and a range of useful features. If you need a large amount of storage, you will likely have to pay a fee, but there are options for a range of budgets.

2. Storage Space

If you just want cloud storage for your personal files and photographs, a few GB of space will probably suffice. If you run a business, however, your storage space is likely to be higher.

Compare your chosen cloud storage providers to see what you can get for your money in terms of storage space. If you don’t need a lot of extra features, you could opt for a low- to no-frills provider that offers good security and space at a lower cost.

3. Automatic Syncing

Automatic syncing is an underappreciated feature in cloud storage. If you work on many projects at once, or you just forget to save your work frequently, automatic saving and syncing features can save you a heap of trouble and stress.

As a bonus, look for cloud providers that also allow you to recover previous versions of documents. This can be a real bonus for students and those who have to write long reports.

4. Security and Reputation

Security is important no matter who you are or what you need cloud storage for, but there are different levels of security. For example, if you are mostly storing holiday pictures, your main concern will be keeping them accessible and private.

If you are writing sensitive reports or sending data to other people, however, you should prioritize encryption, as well as basic security and privacy. Research companies you are interested in to see if they have had any recent breaches and to get an idea of their customer service. Customer reviews are a powerful tool.

5. Scalability

Scalability is the measure of how quickly and efficiently a cloud storage service can grow with your needs. This is particularly important for businesses that are planning to grow and expand in the future. Research the upper storage limit a provider offers. Very large businesses often have dedicated servers, but this is out of reach for most small to medium businesses. Because of this, scalability is important in a cloud storage service.

These five features are some of the most important to consider when you are looking into cloud storage. There are other, more detailed factors you may need to consider if you have a growing, specialist business, but these simple features are a good guide for businesses and private individuals looking for cost-effective data storage options.

A final thought is this; if you are storing files for your business, research where a cloud storage provider is located. There are limits to the kind of data and file you can upload to clouds based in certain countries. This is not something most people need to worry about, but business owners should be cautious and speak with a lawyer before committing to a single company, as there could be repercussions if you fall afoul of the law in another country.