Codes for Fire Force Online Roblox: What is Online Clan Ability Tier List? Check Codes Here Now!

Roblox Fire Force Free Codes

Free codes are the most interesting part of Roblox, where you can redeem multiple items for free to enhance your character’s power. It is very easy to redeem the codes in Roblox by pressing the M button in the menu, and you can use the code once only.

There are four codes that to redeem items:

15KLIKES: Generate Reroll (New)

10KLIKES: 1x Ability Reroll (New)

Sorry4Bugs: 2x Ability Reroll; 2x Clan Reroll; 1x Generation Reroll.

Colors4You: 2x Eye Color Reroll; 2x Hair Color Reroll.

Fire Force Online Ability Tier List

The Fire Force Tier list helps you understand your player’s potential and is a ranking system. In Tier ranking, the highest is ‘Tier S,’ and the least is Tier D. In every stage of the Tier, you will get special abilities and power for game’s mission.

Tier S:

Liberation Fists

Grand Hands

Tier A:

Gun

Devil’s Footprint

Sakura

Tier B:

Pile Bunker

Lightning

Excalibur

Explosion

Shield

Axe n’ Gun

Tier C:

Sickle

Sputter

Tier D:

There are no abilities in Tier D.

Fire Force Online Clan Tier List

Multiple Clans registered their team in the Fire Force Online game. Check out the list of the Clan holding the top position in the different tier list. Additionally, there is a possibility of changes in the plans name as the player wins or loses the game.

Tier S

Shinmon

Dragon

Obi

Montgomery

Boyle

Kakame

Tier A

Burns

Kusakabe

Kotatsu

Mori

Sagamiya

Oze

Tier B

Son

Oji

Kakage

DFresh

Tier C

Not any stable clans in Tier C.

Tier D

Not any stable clans in Tier D

Final Verdict!

Roblox Fire Force Online game has been one of the most demanding maps since its launch. Check out the latest code to redeem variable items in the game. Also, understand the categorization in the Tier system.

Codes for Fire Force Online Roblox: FAQs

Q1 Which is the best ability in the Fire Force game?

Devil’s footprint.

Q2 How many people gave thumbs up on the map?

More than 19K people gave thumbs up.

Q3 How to make an Aerial attack in the Fire Force?

Run + Jump + M1

Q4 Who is the Rank #1 in Fire Force Online Clan Tier List?

Shinmon