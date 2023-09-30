CRM for Small Business

So, you have already formed a good client base and now want to expand the scale of your business. Now is the time to find the right CRM software for you.

Our article will help you find the best tool that will provide a large number of opportunities for business prosperity.

What are the best CRMs for small businesses?

CRM is one of the most important tools for sales. This program stores all data about potential clients and interactions with them, as well as about completed and planned transactions. Thanks to this, the productivity of the work process increases, and communication between company employees becomes more effective. And since all information is stored in one place, you can receive reports on the current situation, identify problems and fix them in a timely manner.

If we talk specifically about small businesses, then we need a tool that is not too simple, but not too complex. It is also important that the cost of its use matches the company’s budget. In some cases, the functions provided by free online crm are sufficient. When choosing the best CRM software for small businesses, we were guided by the following criteria:

Features of use. We looked at crm tools, the setup and use of which will not cause any difficulties.

Sales functions. Since the CRM will store all customer and sales data, it is important that it includes tools for tracking contacts, activity and deal progress.

Reporting and analytics. Without understanding the current situation, results cannot be improved. Any good CRM system contains tools for obtaining reports and analytics.

Compatible with other software. Compatibility of CRM with existing applications is a criterion that must be taken into account when choosing it. The more integrations, the more features and functionality available.

Price. We did not include CRM with an unreasonably high price in our TOP.

TOP 3 CRM for small businesses

Bitrix24

Bitrix24 is a universal CRM with which you can improve interaction with clients and optimize business activities in different directions. Using the tools of this application, you can manage your sales funnel, expand your client base, and monitor the implementation of projects. This is the most suitable solution for those who want a truly reliable CRM with the most useful features.

Who is Bitrix24 intended for:

Individual entrepreneurs and small companies interested in free and, at the same time, effective software. Bitrix24 has a free plan with unlimited users.

Accounting department. Bitrix24 is the number one system for accountants. It contains tools for tracking the movement of tax returns and customer audits.

Call centers. Bitrix24 is ideal for Call-centers, as it provides users with reliable telephone functions that work anywhere in the world. When purchasing a paid plan, the option to assign incoming calls as tasks and integrate calls with transactions becomes available.

Advantages of Bitrix24:

Availability of a free version, which can be available to an unlimited number of users.

Simple and useful settings.

Clear and logical interface.

A large set of reliable tools for project management.

Availability of software for small businesses.

As mentioned above, Bitrix CRM offers free plans to users. Paid plans start at $49 per month for five users.

Vtiger

This CRM is an all-in-one solution for small businesses. With her, your contacts and transactions will always be in order. Vtiger combines several operations related to different departments (inventory, marketing, support service, projects, documents, etc.).

At the same time, despite the large number of functions and stored data, the interface of this application is concise and easy to understand. That being said, every Vtiger tool is truly useful.

Here are some of them:

In the sales section, you will find a visual pipeline that allows you to get information about deals.

Support staff can track open requests from customers in the appropriate section and create their own section with frequently asked questions.

You can store all projects in the appropriate section, set tasks in order of priority and assign any employee responsible for their implementation.

The minimum subscription cost for an administrator user is $30, for a limited access user – $20 per month.

Flowlu

Flowlu is a decent CRM at a decent price. It is suitable for those companies with at least eight employees. The program interface is clear and easy to understand. Flowlu will help you in sales, financial transactions, interaction between employees, and customer service. This solution is a universal solution for the development of small businesses.

From the main screen you can access contacts and sales. It is possible to set filters for any actions and use these settings in your own or joint work. Flowlu is a universal solution, so it is suitable for most company projects. Subscription prices for this CRM start at $39 (for eight users) per month. The tariff price increases as new users are added.