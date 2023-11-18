Dearnorthie Abs Cbn Com: Catch more Useful Details Of The Portal!

This article will update the readers about what the website has to offer.

What is Dearnorthie abs cbn com?

Dear Northie is a part of ABS CBN Entertainment. She became a new member of ABS CBN in November 2023. Many can think she is a real human being, but we would like to clarify that she is not one of us. Instead, she is a digital creature.

She would be a part of ABS CBN as a source to provide all the insider updates to their audience. No one from the ABS CBN audience has thought they would get someone like her.

Public Reaction to Dearnorthie.abs-cbn.com

People from the Philippines are very fond of the ABS CBN channel, and there has always been a debate on the Internet about the family watching the channel for the whole day. But when they introduced Northie to the channel, it was very creative for the audience.

They started to post about Northie on the social media accounts like Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, and TikTok. Makers of Northie also made a personal Twitter account for her, which has attracted an audience.

Dearnorthie.abs-cbn.com Website

The original website was introduced in February 1967When user visit the link, they can find several series, new articles, short movies, pictures, and many more; there is a whole section for the ABS CBN audience where they can find anything according to their preferences and choose what they want to see or read through customized filters.

This is one of the biggest entertainment platforms in the Philippines, where there is something for everyone. ABS CBN also conducts Live streams where people can engage with them.

Is Dearnorthie.abs-cbn.com on YouTube?

ABS SBN started its journey on YouTube on 16 July 2008

Not Dear Northie’s channel, but ABS CBS has its own YouTube Channel, verified on the YouTube platform.

Abs CBS has 45 million subscribers on their YouTube channel with 202K videos.

They regularly do Live broadcasts, where their subscribers can get early access to the content they post on their YouTube page.

Their YouTube profile mentions all their social media account links, like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Does Dearnorthie.abs-cbn.com have an Instagram account?

People who like to keep up with the ABS SBN can visit their Instagram account for recent updates and fresh tea. Their Instagram account is public, so people interested in checking out their accounts can see them on their preferred devices.

Their Instagram profile has a total of 2.6 million followers who love their content, and they have posted 34,091 posts, including Photos, Videos, and Reels.

Social Media Link

Conclusion

Dearnorthie.abs-cbn.com is active, and people can get all the inside tea through her. People can also visit their YouTube channel for entertainment.

How much time do you spend watching ABS CBN shows? Tell us how you enjoyed reading this article in the comment section below. Their Instagram profile also mentions the link to watch the shows.

Disclaimer- The intent of this article is to provide informational data. The information available in this article comes from authentic sources on the Internet.