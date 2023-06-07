DIRECTV Stream vs. DIRECTV Satellite – Understanding the Difference

DirecTV satellite and DirecTV stream are top television access providers with tons of live TV and on-demand content. Although the concept of both is the same, one notable difference sets them apart. DirecTV satellite works via satellite connection, and DirecTV stream requires a network connection.

Although the difference seems small in context, it directly impacts the viewing experience. Also, no facts or figures are required to understand that an internet cable connection is better than a satellite connection. So, DirecTV stream is a reasonable choice that offers a variety of content at affordable prices.

Still, if you have any confusion or concerns, don’t worry. We have put the two services against each other in this comparison article. Keep reading to learn how DirecTV stream and DirecTV satellite stack against each other.

DirecTV Satellite

DirecTV satellite works independently of an internet network and provides access through a satellite connection. So, you can watch TV even if your internet is down, as it catches signals via a satellite dish installed by a professional.

DirecTV satellite does not come with integrated applications like Netflix or YouTube. However, it does offer premium watch times like NFL Sunday tickets, seasonal sports, local channels, the latest news, and other major sports league. Unfortunately, another backstep is the unavailability of a voice remote control and only 500 hours of local DVR storage. Also, you need to subscribe to a 2-year plan.

The different DirecTV satellite packages are as follows:

DirecTV Entertainment All-included Package – Get 165+ channels, a Genie HD DVR, and a variety of on-demand titles with a great mix of family favorites and sports at $64.99 per month for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, it comes with other essentials like CNN, Nickelodeon, and HGTV. Also, several sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Finally, it also contains an offer for premium networks for an extra price each.

DirecTV Choice All-included Package – Get 200+ channels and 50,000 on-demand titles with top entertainment for everyone at $84.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, it comes included with NDL Network, GSN, Own, and Nicktoons. Also, you can get a premium network for 3 months included, after which you can buy each network for a separate price.

DirecTV Ultimate All-included Package – Get 270+ channels and 60,000 on-demand titles with the biggest blockbusters for everyone at $109.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, it includes every STARZ ENCORE channel, and you can get premium networks for 3 months, after which you can buy each network for a separate price.

DirecTV Premier All-included Package – Get 340+ channels and 70,000 on-demand titles with every premium channel at $154.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, you get access to HBO Max, Cinemax, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and DirecTV Sports Pack. Also, you can add premium networks, sports, or international at an extra price after the free-plan ends.

Other than this, DirecTV satellite also offers Spanish programming for its Spanish subscriber base. It offers the following packages:

MAS LATINO – The Essentials package comes with 120+ channels at $54.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, the basic package includes 55+ channels in Spanish.

OPTIMO MAS – The Upgrade package comes with 205+ channels at $74.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, it includes 80+ Spanish channels and offers complete family entertainment.

MAS ULTRA – The One With More package comes with 240+ channels at $84.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, it includes 80+ Spanish channels and the best of both English and Spanish programming.

LO MAXIMO – The One With The Most package comes with 350+ channels at $154.99 monthly for 24 months plus taxes and fees. Moreover, it includes 105+ channels in Spanish and premium movie channels like HBO, HBO Latino, and more.

For more picky customers, DirecTV offers Spanish add-ons for a little extra price:

DirecTV Deportes – Get a 5 Spanish channels package for $4.99 monthly plus tax. It also includes international sports like soccer, boxing, and basketball.

DirecTV Mexico Plus – Get a 20+ Spanish channels package at $7.99 monthly plus tax. It also includes the hottest shows from Mexico, including Music Choice channels.

DirecTV Americas Plus – Get a 30+ Spanish channels package at $7.99 monthly plus tax. It also includes the hottest series from Puerto Rico, Central America, Argentina, and more.

DirecTV EN Espanol – Get a 60+ Spanish channels package at $14.99 per month plus tax. It offers the ultimate Spanish TV entertainment in one affordable package.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV stream works through an internet connection and a TV box. It includes a self-install kit and may or may not require a professional for installation. However, a slower connection will affect its performance.

Compared to DirecTV Satellite, DirecTV Stream supports integrated apps like Netflix and Pandora, which you must purchase individually. Moreover, it does come with a voice-enabled remote control and features 20 hours of cloud storage (upgradable to unlimited at only $10 a month). Also, you can stream on unlimited compatible devices on the same connection. Lastly, no annual contracts are needed.

The different DirecTV Stream packages are as follows:

DirecTV Entertainment Package – Get 75+ channels with must-have sports, news, and entertainment at $74.99 monthly plus tax.

DirecTV Choice Package – Get 105+ channels with best-in-class offers for sports with NBA, MLB, college networks, and more at $99.99 per month plus tax. Moreover, you get access to regional sports networks at no extra cost.

DirecTV Ultimate Package – Get 140+ channels with the best package for families and movie fans (including STARZ Encore) at $109.99 monthly plus tax. Moreover, you get access to Regional sports networks at no extra cost.

DirecTV Premier Package – Get 150+ channels with this TV-lover package with premium networks at $154.99 monthly plus tax. Moreover, you get access to HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. It also includes regional sports networks at no extra cost.

Disclaimer: Data effective as of publish date. Prices are subject to change for new and existing customers. See more details on the official website of DirecTV Stream.

Contact DirecTV customer service for information about DirecTV streams local channels and more.

You can use DirecTV to stream on compatible streaming services such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, and others. Also, you can download the DirecTV app on many supported smartphones and tablets.

The minimum speed requirement for DirecTV stream is above 20Mbps for the optimum experience.

Check your area coverage or talk to DirecTV customer support for more information.

Conclusion

Overall, both DirecTV Satellite and DirecTV Stream are decent television services offering affordable premium entertainment. It has many movies, shows, and live television channels for casual TV lovers and binge-watchers. Moreover, you get extra storage and premium networks for even more entertainment.

DirecTV Stream is better in service and reliability overall, but DirecTV Satellite is better for maximum coverage or when the internet is not up to the mark.

Finally, the choice is yours to make; hopefully, we have helped you enough so that you can make a comfortable decision.