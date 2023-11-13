Dora From Atrium Scam: Explore Complete Reviews Here

We bring factual information about a recruitment fraud trending in the United Kingdom in this Reviews of Dora From Atrium Scam.

Atrium offering online job opportunities in the United Kingdom is unrelated to firms with the same brand or registration name. Instead, Atrium is speculated to be a new entity, as its job offers weren’t featured before the fourth quarter of 2023. Let’s learn more in this Dora From Atrium Scam.

About Dora From Atrium Scam Reviews:

The initial details of the Atrium recruitment scam were exposed on Reddit fifteen days ago, on 29th/October/2023. The WhatsApp message was posted by @u/tfhermobwoayway, a Reddit user on @r/Scams community pages, to seek more help.

The WhatsApp message stated – Greetings to you,My name is Dora from Atrium. Would you be interested in a flexible role? May I assign the person in charge to send you more details so that you can have a look and decide after reviewing it, Ok? One of the Redditors stated that the company assigns approximately 40 tasks daily.

Dora From Atrium Reviews of plot:

To unlock the tasks, the employee must pay a considerable amount in cryptocurrency, allowing them to get more work. But, the payment is low. The tasks could involve watching videos, posting links, or creating orders.

The WhatsApp message included a picture that Dora’s consulting firm offers full-time and part-time jobs for UK citizens over 23 years old. They provided the salary in USDT daily. As of writing, the Reddit post received seven comments.

The users reported Dora sending messages from:

07761-632157,

07860-041522,

07521-729623,

07514-992247,

07706-936052, and

07761-632157.

A second version of Dora From Atrium Scam:

Dora From Atrium requirement fraud was also featured as a text message (SMS) on 7th/November/2023 on the Twitter status page – 1721919672155603227 of @hometownglory37. The SMS was short and only inquired if the receiver was interested in flexible job profiles. The message receiver made fun of the SMS by replying – I’m not that flexible, I’ve got a doggy knee and a bad back.

As of writing, the Twitter post received 45 views and one like. Most of the comments stated that it was a scam, and some went on making racial remarks.

Trends of Dora From Atrium Scam:

Dora’s message is trending in the UK, as more than six people reported receiving SMS and WhatsApp messages from her. People reported such messages on website directories exposing scam contact numbers.

It must be noted that all the people who received the message did not verify Dora’s identity or details of Atrium company. Further, the Reddit user stated that Atrium pays in USDT (cryptocurrency), but the payments are meager, making the candidate curious to unlock more tasks by investing more. So, it is a trap to get money out of employees’ pockets.

Dora From Atrium Reviews:

Contact number lookup in the telephone directory did not contain the owner’s name, type of business, or address. The only information available for contact numbers was about O2 and Telefonica service providers! Background check for the specific Atrium consultancy is impossible due to lack of official address, email, company number, Etc.

Conclusion:

Dora’s offer is not entirely legitimate. Atrium runs an online business involving small tasks. Such companies initially pay users, but they go out of business after earning considerable amounts. It is anticipated that employees may remain unpaid in addition to low RoI in the future, as Dora From Atrium Scam involves hard to recover USDT due to the non-involvement of financial institutions.

Were facts about Dora’s offer informative? Please comment on this Dora from Atrium recruitment scam review.

