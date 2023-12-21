Tips to Choose the Best Dubai Tour Packages

Dubai is every globetrotter’s dream destination. The glitzy emirate offers larger-than-life experiences – from the world’s tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, and only 7-star hotel Burj Al Arab, to endless high-end shopping malls, thrilling desert safaris, fascinating heritage sites, and ultra-luxury resorts.

With so much on offer, choosing the right Dubai holiday package can get overwhelming. Here are some tips to consider while selecting Dubai tour packages so that you have a seamless, memorable holiday:

Compare Inclusions

See what’s included in Dubai packages by different operators. Look for deals offering transfers, accommodations, daily breakfasts, tours like the Dhow cruise, desert safari, etc. Packages with maximum inclusions give you the best value.

Match Interests

Dubai has something for everyone – adventure lovers can opt for packages including sand boarding, sky diving, or hot air balloon rides, while families can select those featuring Kidzania, Legoland, etc. Similarly, packages for couples could feature romantic dinner cruise options. So first list your must-do activities and then look for packages catering to those interests.

Check Hotels & Reviews

While comparing Dubai holiday packages, check hotel names, locations, and past guest reviews on booking sites. Choosing packages with 4/5-star hotels in central areas close to major attractions like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, makes exploring the city convenient. Guest reviews also highlight hotel staff hospitality, cleanliness, food quality, etc.

Compare Prices

Dubai offers accommodations from luxurious beach resorts and serviced villas to budget hotels. So first, have a budget in mind, and then compare packages across review sites, operator websites, or online travel agencies to find the best deal matching your budget and preferences.

Examine Transportation

Getting around Dubai can be challenging, given the emirate’s size and heavy traffic. Examine the transportation offered – some packages provide airport transfers plus pick-and-drop facility to malls or desert safari tours in ACs, while budget packages may involve local taxis or metro travel. See what works best for your group.

Understand Cancellation Policy & Flexibility

While the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, international travel still carries some uncertainty. Carefully go through cancellation, refund, and rescheduling policies related to flights, hotels, sightseeing, etc mentioned by Dubai tour operators. Ideally, choose packages offering maximum flexibility and leniency regarding date changes or cancellations if any last-minute changes occur.

Check Company Reviews & Registration

Before sealing any Dubai tour package deal, ensure the company has a local Dubai contact number and address in case something goes wrong. Check past reviews by travelers who have booked Dubai packages with them. Also, verify they are a registered company with a license to operate in Dubai tourism as per government regulations for safety.

Conclusion

Choosing the right Dubai holiday package may seem complicated, but doing thorough research on what’s included plus closely comparing various tour operators will help you find the best choice that matches your travel style, budget, and peace of mind, especially for first-time visitors.

So prepare for incredible Dubai experiences by choosing the perfect tour package for your next holiday! Let the journey begin to this otherworldly destination.