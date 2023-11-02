Edsheeraninjakarta com: Check Exclusive Details About Ed Sheeran Jakarta!

The article will highlight the details of Edsheeraninjakarta com along with the complete listed information about Ed Sheeran Jakarta Tour.

Are you eager to visit the Ed Sheeran concert, which will be held in 2024? People from Indonesia and other parts of the world are looking forward to the presale ticket booking online that starts on October 30 2023. The announcement of his Jakarta tour has thrilled his fans.

We will provide all the details of his upcoming tour, the ticket prices and the booking conditions given on Edsheeraninjakarta com. Keep reading.

What is Edsheeraninjakarta com?

The website has been launched to provide the details about the Ed Sheeran Jakarta tour to Asia and Europe, which will be conducted in 2024. The concert will start on March 2 2024, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. The upcoming dates for his next show still need to be listed on the website, but this will be his first tour after 2019.

AEG promotes the Ed Sheeran Jakarta and presents Asia, sound rhythm and PK entertainment. Ed Sheeran is known for his several record-breaking concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey. We will also see Calum Scott as a special guest at the show.

Complete details of Ed Sheeran Jakarta Tour

The Jakarta tour will begin on March 2, 2023. The further dates still need to be listed on the website, but since the announcement of his latest concert, people have been filled with thrill and excitement and are looking for the ticket prices on the website to purchase and secure their seats.

Ed Sheeran has released two albums this year, namely subtract, and Autumn Variations, and both of them crossed and became one of the world’s highest-grossers.

What are the terms mentioned on Edsheeraninjakarta.com?

There are various terms and conditions mentioned for purchasing the tickets through the website. Some of them are:

The tickets can be purchased from Edsheeraninjakarta.com for the Jakarta concert.

Only six persons can book a ticket in a single transaction under the same category.

A valid ID card is required on the concert day, and the booking confirmation mail and photo ID must be present.

If you plan to visit the concert in a group, the whole group must be current while showing the tickets.

After the payment is complete, people will receive the tickets. The pink, blue, and purple sections contain flat seating, whereas the others have tribune seating.

Read More: Yuzuncuyil Harikalar com: 100 YıL Yapay Zeka, Yuzuncuyil.harikalar.com, Ataturk Ile FotoğRaf çEkme!

What are the ticket prices for the Jakarta tour?

The Edsheeraninjakarta.com website has mentioned the ticket prices and seating plan. The ticket prices are as follows:

Green section- 900.000

Yellow Section- 1.500.000

Orange section- 2.000.000

Blue Section- 2.500.000

Purple section- 3.500.000

Pink section- 5.000.000

The prices are divided according to the colours mentioned, with the pink section being the highest price as it is just near the stage. Prices mentioned exclude the government taxes of 15% along with the platform fee of 5% and convenience fee. There are also special arrangements made for people who need a wheelchair.

Social media links

Reddit–

Twitter–

Ed Sheeran's '+ – = ÷ x Tour' is coming to Asia in 2024 – concerts in Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo, Mumbai, and more confirmedhttps://t.co/9IhVbpNURq #EdSheeran #MathematicsTour pic.twitter.com/LCoCQVpS8g — Bandwagon (@BandwagonAsia) October 20, 2023

Conclusion

The Edsheeraninjakarta com provides the complete list of the events which will be held in Jakarta, along with the prices of the tickets. For those who are eager to visit and take part in the Jakarta tour, we request them to make their bookings as soon as possible.

What are your thoughts on this information? Comment below.

Disclaimer: We do not promote negative news, and the information is extracted from online sources.

Also Read: Edkoz Com Streaming: Check The Legitimacy And Features Of The Site